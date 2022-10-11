Nutritionist Sally O'Neil shares her favourite 'diet' to follow

They should be high in protein, high in fiber and very low in ultra-processed foods

She says people should aim for a calorie deficit and look at three other things

Nutritionist Sally O’Neil has revealed the perfect ‘diet’ to lose weight

A nutritionist has revealed the exact diet plan you should follow to lose weight, and it has nothing to do with keto, paleo, intermittent fasting, low sugar or vegan trends.

Speaking to her 91,000 followers on Instagram Sally O’Neil explained the diet that works best for everyone contains four common components.

And the key to success, as many are aware, lies solely in the fact that the calories coming in remain less than the calories going out.

Sally O’Neil has revealed that it doesn’t matter “what diet you’re on” as long as it’s high protein, high fiber, low ultra-processed and less calories in than out

“There is no significant difference in fat loss between any diet at all as long as you are hypocaloric,” she said.

‘There are certain dietary factors that influence how hungry you are, what your energy expenditure is, how full you feel.’

People should minimize ultra-processed foods, increase protein and increase fiber for the best results, she explained in the Instagram feed.

The annoyed nutritionist said people would have ‘no idea’ how often people hounded her for the ‘perfect’ weight loss diet.

When in reality it ‘all comes down to science’.

The first tip is to minimize ultra-processed foods that ‘make you eat more’.

“They’re not filling, there’s almost no fiber,” she explained.

“There are very few micronutrients, and most of the time they don’t fill you up.”

The second thing she recommends is to ‘increase protein intake’.

“Having a high amount of protein in your diet is really helpful because it has a high thermic effect,” she said.

The nutritionist is constantly asked to give his opinion on various dietary trends

This means that it is very filling and makes you feel full. it also helps preserve muscle when you’re in a calorie deficit.

“No one ever said omg last night I ate ten steaks,” she joked.

The third is increased fiber, which she says is ‘super important’ for weight loss.

“It helps reduce the munchies,” she said.

“And as a bonus, it actually helps your gut microbiome,” she added.

The most important thing to understand is that you need to burn more calories than you consume, she said

“It doesn’t really matter what diet you go on, just focus on these three things and make sure your calories in are less than your calories out,” she said.

And her followers were impressed – thanking her for the informative scroll.

‘So simple, right? We need to stop listening to the white noise and get back to basics,” said one woman.

“As always sensible and sound advice,” said another.

“Thank you for breaking this down – so easy to understand,” added a third.