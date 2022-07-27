Nutritionist Rebecca Gawthorne reveals the best foods to eat for glowing skin

An Australian dietitian has revealed how to eat your way to beautiful glowing skin by feasting on healthy fats and products high in zinc.

Sydney-based nutritionist Rebecca Gawthorne took to Instagram on Wednesday to explain what she picks from each grocery aisle and how it helps clear the skin.

She starts by picking avocados, olive oil, canned salmon, nuts and hemp, all of which contain healthy fats.

Healthy fats contain fatty acids, including Omega-6 and Omega-3, which help build up block cell membranes and prevent dry skin to keep skin dewy and hydrated.

They are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for a glowing appearance and can soften your complexion.

Next, she says to pick up foods with a low GI (glycemic index), including red lentils, chickpeas, rice and multigrain bread.

Scientists believe that following a low glycemic diet can reduce acne because of this diet.

Blood sugar spikes cause inflammation throughout your body and can cause your body to produce more sebum, an oily substance in your skin that can cause breakouts.

Rebecca also advises consuming antioxidant-rich foods rich in vitamin C, including oranges, raspberries, kiwis, turmeric, and broccoli.

These foods protect your skin from free radicals and in turn fight signs of aging and reduce inflammation and help skin correct sun damage.

The food to eat for glowing skin HEALTHY FATS Avocados, olive oil, canned salmon, nuts and him HIGH ANTIOXIDANT FOOD Oranges, raspberries, kiwi, turmeric and broccoli PREBIOTICS AND PROBIOTICS Asparagus and coconut yogurt LOW GI NUTRITION Red lentils, chickpeas, rice and multigrain bread FOOD WITH HIGH ZINC Black beans, pumpkin seeds, almonds and garlic WATER

Free radicals are molecules in the environment that damage your skin by clinging to your collagen and reducing its elasticity.

Vitamin C, in particular, can also boost collagen production, which is essential for youthful skin.

Rebecca also recommends eating foods rich in zinc, including black beans, pumpkin seeds, almonds and garlic.

Zinc is especially important for those with oily skin, as it along with other vitamins and minerals helps treat skin lesions and reduce the severity of acne.

Finally, Rebecca says to eat foods like asparagus and coconut yogurt that are loaded with prebiotics and probiotics and to drink water to promote healthy skin.

Research suggests skincare products with prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics help balance healthy microbes

A balanced microbiome can help reduce eczema, acne, dry skin and even the risk of wrinkles and skin cancer due to UV damage.