Nutritionist Angela Martin reveals the three foods she would never buy at the supermarket

A nutritionist has revealed the three things she would never buy at the supermarket.

Angela Martin from Melbourne said she always grabs the salad from the back of the shelf, never eats bacon and prefers the small snack-sized packets of crisps to large bags.

She shared the groceries that never make it into her trolley in a viral video posted on her popular Instagram page.

Scroll down for video

Nutritionist Angela Martin (pictured), from Melbourne, has revealed the three things she never buys at the supermarket

When picking up bagged lettuce, Angela said she never grabs the first one on the shelf, but goes for the one in the back with a longer expiration date.

Second, she said she never buys bacon because she doesn’t like the taste of it.

“It’s just something I don’t like to eat,” she said.

Finally, Angela would never buy the big bag of Smith’s chips, but instead gets the box of 20 small, individually portioned packets.

The health coach’s clip garnered more than 25,000 views and sparked a debate about bacon, with some followers sharing their supermarket hack.

When picking up bagged lettuce, Angela said she never grabs the first one on the shelf but goes for the one at the back and won’t buy bacon because she doesn’t like the taste

Finally, Angela would never go for the big bag of Smith’s crisps, instead getting a box of 20 small individually portioned packets

‘I can’t stand bacon! When my husband cooks bacon I have to open every window in the house.. the smell alone makes me feel greasy like I need a shower! So glad I’m not alone,’ one person wrote.

“You have to have bacon in your life, otherwise why bother,” another disagreed.

‘I have four children, so I buy the crisp packets on sale and divide them myself into small ziplock bags. Saves me so much money and only takes a few minutes. I do the same with Shapes,’ explained a third.

“Also, I always choose the salads in the back,” replied a fourth.

Previously, the nutritionist revealed how to prepare an entire week’s worth of food in 30 minutes.

She prepared her breakfast, lunch, and snacks for the work week, making blueberry oats, vegetarian Mexican salad, mango chicken with coconut rice and broccolini, Greek yogurt, and fruit.z

Nutritionist Angela Martin (pictured left) shared how she prepared several meals for the week in half an hour

Preparing meals in advance is a great way to maintain a healthy lifestyle and Angela said it can help control hunger levels.

‘If you’re super busy but still want to maintain a healthy lifestyle, maybe slim down a bit and just feel good in your skin… Here’s how I make meals in under 30 minutes,’ she said in an Instagram video.

“If you find meal prep overwhelming and time-consuming, check out this meal prep guide.”

First, she prepared three servings of the vegetarian Mexican salad in as little as five minutes and placed a paper towel on top of the food.

“With the paper towel, it basically helps absorb some of the moisture that comes off the vegetables, so it keeps them fresher for longer,” she said in the clip.

For her second lunch, she made two portions of mango chicken from Aldi with coconut rice and broccolini, which she admitted tastes ‘so good’ (left). For breakfast, she made coconut, lemon and blueberry oats (right)

For her second lunch, she made two portions of mango chicken from Aldi with coconut rice and broccolini, which she admitted tastes ‘so good’.

For breakfast she made coconut, lemon and blueberry oats and for snacks she bought Greek yogurt and fruit.

“If you want to slim down, planning and preparation will be SO important to help you stay on track,” Angela wrote.

Angela’s top meal prep tips: 1. Keep it simple 2. Choose meals with similar ingredients 3. Figure out your timings 4. Buy pre-packaged foods – such as frozen vegetables or canned goods

‘Most women fail to achieve their goals because they are not prepared and they just blow it.’

The quick meal ideas show that you don’t have to spend hours in the kitchen cooking from scratch.

“All you need is a good plan of attack and a few simple, healthy and delicious meal ideas,” she said.

The tips received praise from other Instagram users who called the ideas ‘inspiring’.