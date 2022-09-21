Nuthyangana, Sewwandi and Methtananda named in Sri Lanka’s squad for women’s Asia Cup
Sri Lanka have made three changes to the squad that traveled to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games in July-August as they named their 15-man squad for next month’s Asia Cup.
Of the changes, the only one forced is that of highly-rated all-rounder Gunaratne, who is suffering from a suspected stress fracture in his back. Sri Lanka Cricket would have ideally liked to include her, but a recent MRI had highlighted the injury; Rather than risk aggravating the injury, SLC decided to instead focus on getting her fit for the inaugural Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in January in South Africa.
Both Kanchana and Prabodhani, meanwhile, have been left out due to poor form of late, although the latter’s playing time is also understood to be governed by her turning 37 this month.
Sewwandi will be the lone frontline seamer in the squad, with the likes of Achini Kulasuriya, Methtananda, Nilakshi and Shehani able to chip in with their medium pace.
The Women’s T20 Asia Cup will take place from October 1 to 15 in Bangladesh, with Sri Lanka set to take on India on the opening day.
Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (capt), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kaushani Nuthyangana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Malsha Shehani, Madushika Meththananda, Inoka Ranaweera, Rashmi Silva, S Thagani Kumariiya, S Thagarika Sewwandi .