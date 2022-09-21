Nuthyangana, Sewwandi and Methtananda named in Sri Lanka’s squad for women’s Asia Cup

Sri Lanka have made three changes to the squad that traveled to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games in July-August as they named their 15-man squad for next month’s Asia Cup.

20-year-old Nuthyangana, who will replace Anushka Sanjeewani behind the stumps, has been earmarked as a talent for the future, as has 21-year-old Sewwandi, who will take the left-arm seamer spot vacated by Prabodhani. Methtananda, meanwhile, is in line to make just his second appearance for Sri Lanka, having made his first back in 2019.

Of the changes, the only one forced is that of highly-rated all-rounder Gunaratne, who is suffering from a suspected stress fracture in his back. Sri Lanka Cricket would have ideally liked to include her, but a recent MRI had highlighted the injury; Rather than risk aggravating the injury, SLC decided to instead focus on getting her fit for the inaugural Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in January in South Africa.

Both Kanchana and Prabodhani, meanwhile, have been left out due to poor form of late, although the latter’s playing time is also understood to be governed by her turning 37 this month.

The rest of the side remains unchanged, with Chamari Athapaththu leading a squad comprising batsmen Hasini Perera and Harshitha Samarawickrama, and all-rounders Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Malsha Shehani and Methtananda, as well as Sanjeewani and Nuthyangana.

Sewwandi will be the lone frontline seamer in the squad, with the likes of Achini Kulasuriya, Methtananda, Nilakshi and Shehani able to chip in with their medium pace.

However, it is on the spin bowling front that Sri Lanka are relatively well covered as they will be able to call on veterans Inoka Ranaweera and Sugandika Kumari, as well as all-round options in the form of Athapaththu, Dilhari and Ranasinghe. There is also Rashmi Silva, an exciting 21-year-old right-arm leg-spinner, who is in line to make his T20I debut during the tour.

The Women’s T20 Asia Cup will take place from October 1 to 15 in Bangladesh, with Sri Lanka set to take on India on the opening day.