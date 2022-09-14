Nursing home apologises for ‘strippers and bingo’ party after woman lap-dances on seniors in Taiwan

<!–

A nursing home must apologize for hiring a half-naked stripper to perform for retirees in wheelchairs at a harvest festival in Taiwan.

The Taoyuan Veterans Home, a state-run facility in Taoyuan City for retired military personnel, paid for the dancer to entertain at least 12 wheelchair-bound seniors.

Footage shows the stripper, wearing sparkly red and black lingerie with high heels, pushing her breasts into a retiree’s face while shaking her bum.

The elderly resident, who is enjoying the goings-on at what would have been a regular Wednesday afternoon bingo, is seen touching the woman’s breasts.

The stripper was also seen spreading her legs as she lap dances for the group of retirees and employees, who clapped to the beat of the music.

The care home staff said they wanted to lift the spirits of the sick residents, as the two previous Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations had been canceled due to the pandemic.

But the nursing home faced backlash after the footage appeared online and was forced to apologize for hiring the stripper.

The staff said they “deeply regret” the incident on September 7, three days before the region’s annual harvest festival.

A nursing home spokesperson said the stripper’s actions were “too enthusiastic and fervent,” adding that staff will be “more careful” in planning such events in the future.

They said there was also a quieter game of bingo in the nursing room, where the retirees enjoyed eating mooncakes together.

This was followed by karaoke before the stripper was brought into the main room.

The spokesperson added: ‘The purpose of the event was to entertain and make residents happy. We are very sorry for the violation that has been caused.’

The Mid-Autumn Festival or Mooncake Festival is one of the most important holidays in Asian culture. In China, the celebration is marked by reunions, thanksgiving for the harvest, and prayers for good luck.

The annual event, which fell on Saturday, September 10 this year, is also known as the Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival.

People in China are asking for a rich harvest in the coming year. In the culture of the country, the round shape of the mooncakes symbolizes completeness and togetherness.