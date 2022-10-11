Nursery chef, 30, who claimed female bosses 'colluded' against him WINS sex discrimination case 

A nursery cook who was fired after deliberately leaving out two colleagues he didn’t like when he baked Valentine’s Day biscuits for staff has won his case for unfair dismissal.

Mike Harding, 30, was accused of ‘deliberately’ grabbing the two women when he made the heart-shaped shortbread for everyone but them.

He was also accused of burning a cake that children had made for one of his bosses on purpose and then throwing it away because he didn’t get on with her, an employment tribunal heard.

After being sacked, Mr Harding took nursery firm Bright Horizons to court, alleging that a “clique” of female bosses had “colluded” against him, leading to them “trying to force him out”.

He is now up for damages after his claims of unfair dismissal and gender discrimination were upheld and the tribunal ruled the allegations of misconduct against him were “frivolous”.

The hearing, in Reading, Berkshire, was told Mr Harding started working at the company’s Wokingham Day Nursery and Preschool in 2013.

In March 2020, his bosses expressed concerns that the nursery was not meeting ‘parental demands’ to have cakes baked for special occasions and that the chef was not ‘providing appropriate food for the children’.

He was put on a performance improvement plan.

Sir. Harding called this ‘drastic’ and said he believed the ‘clique’ of bosses were ‘trying to force me out’.

He told the court: ‘To drop what I do to make cakes for children is unreasonable and unfair.’

The hearing was told that around April 2020 – after the nursery had been forced to close its doors due to the pandemic – a number of serious allegations were made on the company’s whistleblowing hotline about the female management team.

Members of the team came to believe Mr Harding was responsible for raising concerns, the panel heard.

In July, he was told he was being investigated for possible wrongdoing.

The allegations against him included that in February 2020, children and staff in the Baby room had made a birthday cake for one of his colleagues and given him the dough to bake.

But he ‘failed to adequately check’ on it and it caught fire, the panel was told. When asked where it was, Mr Harding said he had thrown it away.

The employers suggested to the panel that Mr Harding had ‘deliberately let the cake burn’.

A week later, on Valentine’s Day, Mr Harding was accused of making heart-shaped shortbread biscuits for staff ‘of his own volition’ but ‘deliberately’ leaving two staff members out ‘due to not liking them’.

In addition, he allegedly prevented a colleague from leaving the toilet with a trolley and followed another female colleague into a toilet three times five years earlier.

Sir. Harding was invited to a disciplinary meeting in August 2020 and, despite his denial of wrongdoing, his bosses decided to sack him in October.

He took Bright Horizons to court alleging unfair and wrongful discrimination, victimization and gender discrimination.

He is now up for damages after his claim against Bright Horizons (pictured) for unfair dismissal and gender discrimination was upheld and the tribunal ruled the allegations of misconduct against him were “trivial”

The panel ruled that the investigation into these incidents was ‘not reasonable’ and excluded information that supported Mr Harding’s claim that there was a ‘friendship group colluding against him’.

Of the Valentine’s Day biscuit incident, employment judge Sarah George said: ‘You don’t always like everyone in your workplace, but Mr Harding has reasonably identified that this need not affect the way you treat people.

“No reasonable employer could discipline for this taken on its own an employee without live disciplinary warnings, even if it had been taken together with the birthday cake allegation.”

On the ‘deliberate’ cake burning, she said: ‘The notion that a chef could have taken a cake out of the oven is a poor basis for concluding that he has deliberately burnt it.’

“We are of the view that the inquiry was not within the scope of reasonable responses and there were no reasonable grounds to believe that Mr Harding had committed the alleged misconduct. He was unfairly dismissed.’

The court found Mr Harding not guilty of following the colleague into the toilet and said of the other allegations: ‘The other incidents could reasonably be described as relatively trivial in themselves.

“Overall, these kinds of incidents at their height could be considered targeting or exclusionary and would certainly result in an employer having to take some form of management action, potentially formal action, but they didn’t have the potential to to constitute a serious offense either individually or collectively.

“We conclude that the plaintiff did not conduct himself in a manner that warranted the defendant’s termination of his contract without notice.”

The court also ruled against him on several claims of victimization and sexual discrimination.

Harding’s restitution payment will be determined at a later hearing.