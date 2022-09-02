Nurse sues CVS after claiming company fired her because she refused to give Plan B to patients

A Virginia nurse practitioner claimed she was fired from her clinic job because she refused to give contraceptives or Plan B to patients based on her religious beliefs.

Paige Casey, who is Catholic, was fired on April 1, 2022, after she refused to follow CVS MinuteClinic’s policy – which was updated in August 2021 – that employees were no longer allowed to deny prescribing Plan B or birth control to patients.

Casey’s religious exemption was granted from when she started at the clinic in 2018 until CVS ‘abruptly stopped’ accepting her exemption in December 2021, the lawsuit read.

She reportedly asked her supervisors for another exemption in December after the policy change, and she was reportedly told by company officials in January and March they would not approve it.

She was let go after she continued to refuse to prescribe the medication.

In her original request in 2018, she allegedly told CVS that her religion forbade her from ‘prescribing or facilitating the use of a drug or device that prevents or can prevent implantation of a fertilized egg.’

CVS Health Representative Michael DeAngelis told DailyMail.com on Friday that Casey’s request was denied because she cannot be exempt from performing ‘essential functions’ of her job.

‘MinuteClinic does not provide abortion care or services, but educating and treating patients regarding sexual health matters – including pregnancy prevention, sexually transmitted infection prevention, screening and treatment, and safer sex practices – have become essential job functions of our providers and nurses,’ DeAngelis told DailyMail.com in a statement.

‘We cannot grant exemptions from these essential MinuteClinic functions unless we are required to do so under certain state laws.’

Virginia law states that ‘any [healthcare worker] who shall state in writing an objection to any abortion or all abortions on personal, ethical, moral or religious grounds shall not be required to participate in procedures which will result in such abortion.’

Plan B, which is available over the counter, is not a medical abortion and does not perform the same function as a medical abortion. In the same fashion, contraceptives – and Plan B – are only used to prevent pregnancies and are not considered a procedure.

A medical abortion can be performed in a two-pill plan in the early stages of pregnancy. The pills would be picked up at a pharmacy and taken at home to terminate an existing pregnancy. Plan B and contraception can only prevent a pregnancy, not terminate an existing one.

However, Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a Christian conservative group representing Casey, are claiming CVS ‘defied the law’ by firing the practitioner, who had a ‘spotless record’ over her religious beliefs.

‘Yet, CVS decided to abruptly fire her solely because of her religious belief that life begins at conception. Virginia law protects the freedom of everyone to work without fear of being fired for their religious beliefs prohibiting participation in abortion,’ ADF Senior Counsel Denise Harle said in a statement.

How it differs: Plan B vs Medical Abortion Plan B and medical abortion take care of two different health concerns. Plan B prevents a pregnancy versus medical abortion is used to terminate an existing one. Even though both fall within the umbrella realm of pregnancy, the pills are not synonymous with each other. Plan B Plan B is an over-the-counter single pill that can be taken, most effectively, within 48 hours of unprotected sex. It is a hormonal treatment that uses levonorgestrel to ‘change the cervix’ to make it harder for sperm to reach the uterus or for a fertilized egg to attach to the uterine wall, according to the Miami Valley Women’s Center. Plan B is used to prevent pregnancy, but cannot – and will not – terminate an existing pregnancy. It does not fall under abortion healthcare. Medical Abortion Medical abortion is performed typically at home or in a clinic with two pills: Mifepristone and Misoprostol. Mifepristone is typically given inside a clinic and it works to block progesterone – the ‘pregnancy hormone.’ ‘The drug causes the lining of the uterus to thin and prevents the fetus from staying implanted,’ The Miami Valley Women’s Center said. Misoprostol is typically taken 24-48 hours later at home and is used to expel the fetus out of the body. Medical abortion can only be used to terminate an existing pregnancy and cannot be used to prevent one from occurring. Abortion is not a contraceptive.

‘We are entering some dangerous territory if corporations can fire someone for exercising their religious beliefs. Tolerance goes two ways,’ she said.

While Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin did say in June he would seek to set an abortion ban past 15 weeks, neither abortion nor contraceptives are currently illegal there.

Many pharmacies, like CVS and Walgreens, have been coming under fire for not firing employees who refuse patients access to healthcare based on their religious beliefs.

In mid-July, a married couple Jessica and Nate Pentz were refused to purchase condoms in a Minneapolis Walgreens by a clerk named John.

John reportedly told them: ‘I can’t sell those to you. Well, we can sell that to you but I will not, because of my faith.’

She told the cashier that it was ‘none of his business’ what she purchased.

A manager did ring the couple up and they were, in the end, able to purchase condoms.

Walgreens apologized but did reiterate that employees could step away from the register if they have a moral objection to the purchase.

‘Our company policy allows team members to step away from completing a transaction to which they have a moral objection and refer the transaction to a fellow team member or manager who will complete the customer’s request,’ Walgreens said.

The company also stated that pharmacists who disagree with a patient’s prescription could also step away, but would have to refer it to another pharmacist.

Another Walgreens store refused to refill Abigail Martin’s birth control because of religious beliefs.

‘When I told her what I was there for, my birth control, she looks me up and down and goes, ‘Hmm.’ Like, excuse me?

Martin double-checked with her provider that everything was fine for her prescription, and when she returned the following day to pick up her overdue birth control, another employee allegedly told her the store has been having trouble with that employee.

Customers are now calling for a boycott of pharmacies allowing employees to deny access to birth control and other forms of contraceptives based on their religious, especially after the Supreme Court overturn of Roe v. Wade, which jeopardizes millions of American women’s access to birth control.