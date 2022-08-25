Nurse on TikTok Cynlyn: The things I’ll never let my child do after working in an ER

<!–

A pediatric nurse has shared the things she would never let her kids do — from playing around lawnmowers to having fun with toys powered by button batteries.

Cynlyn, of Pennsylvania, said that while working in hospitals, she operated on children with serious injuries resulting from activities such as riding dirt bikes and seemingly harmless acts such as pushing on a glass door.

The nurse, who has a four-year-old son, posted a video on TikTok revealing the things she doesn’t let her son do, which has racked up over a million views.

As she danced in the operating room, Cynlyn said she would never allow her child near a lawnmower or in the yard while someone is mowing the lawn, as she has seen “severed limbs” from the blades and flying objects.

She also said she would avoid pushing her son on glass doors, as they could potentially shatter or play with toys powered by button batteries.

“I’ve seen motorized toys with button batteries or the most common is a laser pointer,” Cynlyn said.

“It’s a small silver coin, like a battery used in watches, hearing aids, etc. They’re super easy to swallow and if a child swallows one, it’s very dangerous.”

Cynlyn also said children should not drive off-road vehicles or dirt bikes, ride bicycles without helmets and travel in cars without wearing seat belts.

The video drew hundreds of comments from concerned parents who shared the things they don’t let their kids do, while others were grateful for the advice.

‘As a pediatric registered trauma nurse, I agree. And add strange dogs or play with dogs unattended. Period,’ said a mother.

“We learned the lesson of the button battery the hard way. A month in the hospital, but fortunately our baby boy is still with us,” said a second.

“Everyone thinks I’m crazy for keeping my kids indoors while mowing, but if you ran over a nail, that thing would do serious damage if it flew,” wrote a third.

“I’ve seen limbs cut off because of lawnmowers. it is not worth it!’ Cynlyn replied.

Cynlyn’s clip video attracted 1.3 million views and hundreds of comments from concerned parents grateful for the smart advice

“I’m showing this to my oldest primary school son to support the cause. We have a kid who roams around on a dirt bike. Thanks!’ said another.

“I’ve seen too many dirt bikes and ATVs tip over at kids and do a lot of damage,” Cynlyn replied.

Some criticized Cynlyn as a “crazy helicopter parent,” but the veteran nurse insisted she was “just trying to educate people about child safety.”

In a follow-up video, the doctor’s mom revealed some things parents should be careful about as they come out of her pediatric operating room experience.

She said she should keep a close eye on children as they jump on trampolines or play with strange or unfamiliar dogs and dogs that have food or toys.

Cynlyn said she should supervise children playing with coins and small magnets, power tools and table saws, and never leave children alone in the bath.