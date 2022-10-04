Nurse Lucy Letby, 32, appears in court as she faces trial accused of murdering seven babies

<!–

A children’s nurse appeared in court today accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill ten more in 12 months while working in an NHS neonatal unit.

Lucy Letby, 32, allegedly murdered five boys and two girls and attempted to murder five boys and five girls between June 2015 and June 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Cheshire.

Letby, from Hereford, is said to have gone on a year-long killing spree while working in the neonatal unit.

She denies all the charges. Her trial at Manchester Crown Court will last up to six months. It is expected to begin on Thursday.

Children’s nurse Lucy Letby (pictured) appeared in court today accused of multiple baby murders

Lucy Letby arrives at Manchester Crown Court where her six month trial is due to begin

John and Susan Letby, parents of Lucy Letby, arrive at Manchester Crown Court for their daughter’s murder trial

A court order prohibits reporting the identities of surviving and deceased children allegedly attacked by Letby, and prohibits identifying the parents or witnesses associated with the children.

Dressed in a black pantsuit and with her hair swept down over her shoulders, she stood up briefly to confirm her name.

Her parents, John, 76, and Susan, 62, looked on as the trial was relayed to annexe chambers attended by families of the children involved and members of the press.

A jury has not yet been selected and Mr Justice Goss adjourned legal deliberations until Thursday.