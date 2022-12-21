Nurse filmed his sexual assault of unconscious women at Colorado hospital, lawsuit alleges

Two women who police say were sexually assaulted and filmed by a nurse while unconscious in a Colorado intensive care unit are suing the hospital.

Christopher Lambros sexually assaulted the two women who sued the hospital system while they were both unconscious and under his care St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Mesa County District Court.

The hospital, part of SCL Health, failed to properly counsel Lambros or stop his misconduct, the lawsuit alleges.

Lambros, 61, is currently charged with sexually assaulting two victims, but prosecutors told the court at a recent hearing that investigators believe there were four unique victims, three of whom have been identified, Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said. in an email statement. . The criminal case against Lambros remains open.

But the lawsuit claims there could be hundreds of victims. Law enforcement officers recovered four terabytes of sexually explicit data on Lambros’ digital devices from 2016, according to the lawsuit. That’s about 700,000 photos or 65,000 hours of video on cellphones, the suit says.

“The sheer amount of data tells us that there are many victims and many of them don’t know what happened to them,” said Siddhartha Rathod of Rathod Mohamedbahi Law, who represents the two women. “It is the duty of the hospital to inform the victims.”

Lambros assaulted one of the women, identified as MC in the lawsuit, on July 9 while she lay unconscious in intensive care, according to the lawsuit. He then used his phone to take pictures and videos of himself attacking her, the lawsuit alleges.

Another employee walked into the hospital room while Lambros had his phone off and MC’s genitals were exposed, according to Lambros’ arrest affidavit. The employee then reported the incident to her supervisor and the hospital notified the police.

An officer found Lambros at his home later that day and asked about the incident. Lambros said the patient was uncovered because he gave her an injection in her stomach against blood clots. He denied taking any photos, but the officer confiscated his phone and booked it as evidence. A forensic analysis of the phone found photos and videos of Lambros posing with naked patients and sexually assaulting them, according to his arrest affidavit.

Hospital staff informed MC’s husband of Lambros’ alleged assault on July 12 and he told his wife a few days later.

“She didn’t believe me at first until I gave her the police report I obtained,” her husband said. The Denver Post does not identify MC or her husband as a victim of sexual assault. “She was quite upset at the time and it only got worse over the next few days.”

MC tries not to think about the attack, but it’s impossible to get it out of her mind, she told The Post. She is on a roller coaster of emotions every day, she said.

Lambros assaulted one of the women, identified as JV in the lawsuit, on June 24 and June 25 while she was in intensive care, according to the lawsuit. Lambros used his cell phone to take photos and videos of him attacking JV, according to the lawsuit and police documents.

JV, who The Post also does not identify, regained consciousness on July 2 and was released from hospital on July 7. It wasn’t until months later that she was told by the hospital that she had been assaulted.

She continues to pay $905 a month to cover the $32,000 medical bill she incurred at the hospital.

“I’m still processing it,” she said. “I have eight days of my life that I have no idea about.”

Both women now experience extreme anxiety when going to the doctor, they said. MC gets a stomach ache when she has to go for care, she said.

“They had a promise to do no harm,” JV said.

The hospital placed Lambros on administrative leave on July 9 when the incident was reported and fired him on October 25 when he was arrested, according to a statement.

“What this former nurse is being charged with is reprehensible and goes against everything we believe and value at St. Mary’s Medical Center,” said Bryan Johnson, president of St. Mary’s Medical Center. “Patients place their trust in us and should feel safe in our care. We work closely with law enforcement to protect our patients from those who intend to cause harm. We are committed to ensuring that our patients continue to feel safe and respected while receiving care at St. Mary’s Medical Center.”

The hospital has tasked Lambros with caring for the two vulnerable women and has failed to monitor him properly, Rathod said.

“When you’re in the most vulnerable position — you can’t talk, you’re vented, you can’t defend yourself, you can’t advocate for yourself — the loss of confidence knowing your body has been violated…that loss of trust is very real,” said Rathod.