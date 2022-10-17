Nurse, 43, who drank four gins before driving her BMW escapes with a caution from regulator

<!–

A nurse who was caught driving under the influence after police saw her driving suspiciously has been given a warning by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

Natalie Louise Robinson was convicted of drink driving by the Teesside Magistrates’ Court on October 25 last year after drinking four gins before getting behind the wheel of her BMW.

The community nurse, from Ingleby Barwick, North Yorkshire, was arrested by police after drivers beeping at her warned them that the BMW was moving slowly around a roundabout.

She had 143 micrograms of alcohol in 100 milliliters of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The 43-year-old was sentenced to eight weeks in prison with a one-year suspension and a two-year driving ban after pleading guilty to drink-driving. She had no previous convictions.

During the trial, it was alleged that alcohol had been used as a “coping mechanism” for Ms. Robinson after an “abusive relationship.” It was also claimed that her role as a community nurse during the coronavirus pandemic resulted in ‘severe mental stress’.

According to a report, Ms Robinson attended a misconduct hearing for the NMC last month after referring herself to the regulatory body.

The report stated that since the trial, she has completed training and is now a full-time nurse again.

She apologized to the NMC panel, telling them she was “shocked” by her actions and assured that this would not happen again.

As a result of the hearing, she was given a one-year warning. The warrant will cause Ms. Robinson’s name to appear on the NMC registry, showing that she is subject to a caution, and informing anyone who asks about her registration.

The report states: ‘The panel determined that the imposition of a caution injunction for a period of one year would be the appropriate and proportionate response.

“For one year, your employer or any prospective employers will be informed that your fitness to practice has been reduced.

“The caution will not only emphasize the importance of maintaining public confidence in the profession, but also send a clear message to the public and the profession about the standards required of a registered nurse.”

The report added that imposing a suspension, which would cause Ms Robinson to be suspended from the NMC registry, would be “disproportionate and punitive.”

“In light of its findings that your fitness to practice is impaired solely for reasons of public interest, and taking into account your judgment, recovery efforts and the low risk of recurrence, the panel determined that a suspension would be disproportionate and punitive, ‘ the report stated.

‘In the Committee’s opinion, the public interest does not require that you be suspended from the NMC register. The panel found that the public interest includes allowing an otherwise safe and competent practitioner to practice without restriction.

‘In making this decision, the panel has kept in mind that you have been working full-time as a registered nurse for the past six months, with no worries about your practice. In particular, it took into account the comments of your colleague, who stated that ‘[you are] to transfer knowledge, [compassion] and empathy’.

“Your colleague also says, ‘I think it would be a great loss to our service and nursing as a whole to lose Natalie at such a critical time’.”

Usually practitioners are not allowed to return to work until they have served their suspended sentences, but in the case of Ms. Robinson, the NMC made the decision to allow her to return to work.