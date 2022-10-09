Nunez channels his inner Maupay as he celebrates goal for Liverpool at Arsenal

Darwin Nunez taunted Arsenal fans after Liverpool’s equalizer in a thrilling clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The Uruguayan attacker came in 34 minutes on the end of Luis Diaz’s low cross from the right. This was Nunez’s first goal for his club since August 6.

Getty Nunez scored his first goal since Liverpool’s opening weekend draw with Fulham

AFP He didn’t enjoy it half

He certainly enjoyed the goal as well and was in the mood to turn the Gunners wedding on while he joked in front of them.

Nunez may have been inspired by Neal Maupay, who became known for the celebration in his days in Brighton.

It was a thoroughly entertaining encounter with Mikel Arteta’s men who took the lead within the first minute as Gabriel Martinelli shot past Alisson.

And Arsenal regained their lead seconds before the halftime whistle when Bukayo Saka scored on the piece as he grabbed Martinelli’s ball in front of the goal.

Liverpool looked vibrant going forward, with Roberto Firmino equalizing early in the second half, but it’s the same old problems in defense that made their demise, with Saka taking the winner in with a penalty.

After Martinelli’s opener, former Arsenal player Perry Groves told talkSPORT: “Liverpool won’t concede their goal when they’re at their best. There is no closure.

Getty Perhaps Nunez was inspired by a certain Everton forward?

Getty Images Maupay celebrated the crying party during a match against Manchester United in the 2020/21 season

“Virgil van Dijk is the one who plays Martinelli onside, the Liverpool defense was everywhere.”

And after Saka’s goal, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher tweeted: “Shocking, 1 minute to half time. Another defensive mess.”

Check out all the latest Arsenal vs Liverpool updates on our special liveblog and live on talkSPORT.