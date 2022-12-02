Saturday, December 3, 2022
Numerous Ukrainian embassies are given ‘bloody packs’ containing ANIMAL EYES.

by Jacky
By Rachael Bunyan For Mailonline and Retuers

published: 11:30 a.m., December 2, 2022 | Updated: 11:31, Dec 2, 2022

Several Ukrainian embassies abroad have received “bloody packages” with animal eyes, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said Friday, after a series of letter bombs were sent to locations in Spain, including the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid.

The packages, soaked in a liquid with a distinctive color and smell, were sent to the Kiev embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, to the general consulates in Naples and Krakow and the consulate in Brno, spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote. on Facebook.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow…

