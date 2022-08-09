Number of houses for sale rises by 12.5% ​​in a month because ‘it is now a buyer’s market’

The number of homes on the market for 30 days or more rose as much as 60 percent in some areas, rising 12.5 percent in July from last year, as experts say the U.S. is shifting towards a buyers’ market.

About 61.2 percent of homes for sale remained on the market for at least 30 days, up from 54.4 percent in July 2021, according to a new Redfin report.

One of the major cities where the most homes remain on the market compared to last year was Oakland, with 60.7 percent; Phoenix at 54.4 percent; and Austin at 50.9 percent; while Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was the only city to drop 0.9 percent.

Redfin economists said homes stayed on the market longer due to the housing market’s response to rising mortgage rates and federal interest rates, which caused buyers to slow down and reconsider their choices.

“Buyers can take the time to make careful home decisions without worrying so much about bidding wars, bidding above the asking price and foregoing contingencies,” Redfin Deputy Chief Economist Taylor Marr wrote in the report.

“It’s a different story for sellers, who have heard over the past two years that their neighbors’ homes are getting multiple offers on the day they go on sale. Now they have to lower the price and go back to the basics of selling a house, such as decorating and redecorating, to get buyers’ attention.”

The shift follows dramatic rate hikes by the Federal Reserve since May, with the market not yet fully reacting to the latest hike in late July, as the central bank says additional hikes are expected this year to fight inflation.

What Home Buyers and Sellers Need to Know: How the Fed Affects Mortgage Rates The Fed does not set mortgage rates. If you hear that the Fed is raising rates, that means they have increased their target range for the Federal Funds rate. In July, the Fed raised its target by 0.75 percent to 2.25-2.5 percent. It was the fourth in a series of hikes that began in March. Changes in the fed funds rate affect borrowing costs across the economy, especially in the housing market. Typically, when the Fed raises its target rate, the mortgage rate follows. Mortgage lenders determine borrowing costs based on expectations for inflation and interest rates. Both are now up, so we’ve seen mortgage rates rise as well. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the first full week of 2022 was 3.3 percent. In May it was still 5.36 percent. Expect it to continue rising as the Fed continues to hike.

July 2022 marks the first year-over-year increase in ‘old’ housing supply since the start of the pandemic, with Redfin defining stale as homes that have been on the market for at least 30 days without entering into a contract.

It is also the second largest increase in a decade, beaten only by a 13.9 percent increase in April 2020, when the housing market ground to a halt due to COVID.

Redfin also found that the number of homes for sale for more than two weeks and more than two months was also higher than last year, at 7.6 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively.

After a year, the stale housing supply is in favor of sellers, where competition was fierce and houses flew off the market. In July 2021, the typical house went under contract in just 15 days, according to Redfin.

The race to buy a home was largely driven by low mortgage rates and the Federal Reserve pushing interest rates close to zero during the pandemic.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the first full week of 2022 was just 3.3 percent.

Those circumstances have since reversed, with the Fed raising interest rates at near-record rates to counter rampant inflation, which hit 9.1 percent in July.

As interest rates rose, mortgage rates followed suit, reaching nearly 6 percent in July, before cooling down to about 5 percent on August 4.

Christopher Johns, a Redfin broker based in Houston, Texas, confirmed that the market has undergone a complete turnaround.

“From early spring to late spring, the market has turned 180 degrees, with buyers pulling out due to high mortgage rates,” he said.

“A lot of sellers tell me they feel like they’ve missed the hot market.”

Obsolete inventory has risen most in Oakland, California, where the number of homes for sale that have been on the market for 30 days or more rose 60.7 percent compared to last year.

In Phoenix, obsolescence has increased 54.4 percent since 2021 and 50.9 percent in Austin.

The other major cities that made up the Top 10 were Anaheim, California, with 49.7 percent; Riverside, California, at 46.7 percent; Fort Worth, Texas, at 43.4 percent; Dallas at 42.9 percent, Washington DC at 42.5 percent, Sacramento, California at 41.7 percent; and Seattle at 41.3 percent.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was the only major city in the US to see a decline in old stock, dropping nearly 1 percent.

Experts said the rebound in aging inventory is likely to stabilize quickly and better reflect what the housing market was like in the pre-pandemic era.

Johns said he repeats this to his clients: “I remind potential sellers that we are not in a housing crash; it’s a correction.

“If sellers list their home for just under five months ago, they’re probably still getting a solid offer.

And my advice to buyers is to remember that 5 percent rates are not the end of the world; they can always refinance in the future if interest rates fall.’

The shift to a buyer’s market is expected to push home prices down across the US, with Redfin and Zillow suggesting the drop will be felt where markets have been hottest.

Redfin predicts Riverside has the greatest chance of further cooling the housing market if the US enters a recession.

Number two on their list is Boise, Idaho, followed by Cape Coral, Florida; North Port, Florida; Las Vegas; sacramento; Bakersfield, California; Phoenix; Tampa, Florida; and Tucson, Arizona.

A recent report from Zillow showed competition in red-hot markets like San Jose; San Francisco; Seattle; and San Diego — all among the five most expensive cities in California.

Salt Lake City at 24.1 percent, Sacramento at 21.7 percent and Phoenix at 20.4 percent see the most price cuts.

Nationally, house price increases slowed for the third month in a row in June. Zillow attributes “affordability barriers” as the likely reason for this.

Zillow also found that most sellers list homes in the South, which make up 39 percent of the market, followed by the Midwest at 23 percent and the West in third with 22 percent.

Vendors in the Northeast made up just 15 percent of the market.