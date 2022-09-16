Number of NYC workers back at workplaces jumps from 38% to 52% after Labor Day holiday

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

New York City office workers returning to their workplaces are on the rise — more than half are returning after Labor Day.

New York workers have been slower to return to their desks than in other cities after the pandemic and the increase in working from home.

According to the MTA, the number of people traveling on the subway this week crossed 3.7 million for the first time since March 2020.

Weekday riders on the Long Island Railroad and Metro-North Railroad hit their highest pandemic epoch in the past two weeks.

New York offices hit 52 percent capacity this week, up from 38 percent the week before.

After the schools started after Labor Day, the city became busier and more parents were able to return to the office.

City officials and employers are begging workers to return since the recent lifting of mask mandates in subways, taxis and ride-sharing.

New York offices hit 52 percent capacity this week, up from 38 percent the week before

City officials and employers beg workers to return since the recent lifting of mask mandates in subways, taxis and ride-sharing

Manhattan president Mark Levine said, “We still have a long way to go, but we’re already proving many of the more catastrophic predictions wrong.”

Mayor Eric Adams is scathing in his criticism of the workers who have yet to return to office.

He famously chided them for “staying home all day in your pajamas,” with some lawmakers arguing that the lack of a hybrid option was one reason employees left.

At a press conference this week, he said, “Time to come back.” I’m very happy to hear that business leaders are starting to say that.’

Banks on Wall Street have been urging their employees to return to the office since last year, but in recent weeks they have intensified the calls.

The number of travelers on the subway on weekdays is still only 60 percent of pre-pandemic levels, triggering a major financial crisis for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Wall Street banks have been urging their employees to return to the office since last year, but in recent weeks they’ve stepped up calls

Goldman Sachs has approximately 10,000 employees in New York City and requires them to be in the office five days a week.

They announced that starting this month, employees will no longer be required to mask or take part in tests to enter their offices.

Google, with some 12,000 New York employees, encourages their staff to spend three days a week in the office.

In the period between February and August, the transaction volume of fast restaurants increased by 65 percent, according to Square.

The number of travelers on the subway on weekdays is still only 60 percent of pre-pandemic levels, triggering a major financial crisis for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.