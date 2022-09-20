Number of migrants on the terror watch list apprehended this year was 400% up from last year

The number of migrants on the US terror list illegally crossing the southern border is up 400 percent from last year, with an expert warning that there may already be a violent extremist in America planning an attack.

US Customs and Border Protection reported that 78 immigrants on the US terror list were apprehended when crossing the border last year, nearly four times as many as the 15 in 2021.

Last year’s report was up from three in 2020, with the US previously reporting zero in 2019, six in 2018 and just two in 2017.

Todd Bensman, of the Center for Immigration Studies, who has written extensively on the issue on the southern border, blamed the Biden administration’s border policies on the wave of violent terrorists attempting to enter the US.

He also warned that after two terrorist suspects were falsely released in the US after attempting to cross the border earlier this year, it is more than likely that a violent extremist has already successfully entered.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we learn that the person behind the next major shooting or the person who ran into a crowd is one of the people on this watch list,” Bensman told DailyMail.com.

Bensman said that when Biden wanted to end Trump-era border policies that forced asylum seekers in Mexico to wait for their cases to be resolved, the president inadvertently sent a message to extremists around the world.

“Looking at the chaos at our borders, these individuals are flying in from all over the world, throwing their IDs in the sand and trying to get in under an invented name to claim asylum,” he said.

Biden’s border policy releases asylum seekers into the US.

Under normal circumstances, those on the terror waiting list at the border are caught when their fingerprints and biometrics are scanned, alerting border police to the migrant’s real identity.

However, the program and the agents responsible are under immense pressure from the sheer number of migrants crossing the border this year.

More than two million migrants have been arrested along the US-Mexico border in the past year, according to the latest report from the Customs and Border Patrol.

Monthly detentions surpassed 200,000 in the spring alone.

Bensmen said terrorist groups such as ISIS have seen the border issues and Biden’s policies as an opportunity to try and send agents to the US.

“The programs we’ve had for years to capture these individuals have gone off the rails,” he said. “The risk right now is much greater than we’ve ever seen.”

Bensmen said the dangers were made clear by two incidents earlier this year in which migrants linked to violent extremists were accidentally released in the US before being arrested.

In January, Lebanon-born Venezuelan migrant Issam Bazzi was released into the US despite being on the FBI’s terror list.

Although Bazzi, who has ties to foreign terror organizations, was listed as a group of perpetrators not considered armed and dangerous, the law requires him to be apprehended at the border, but instead slipped through the cracks.

Bazzi remains in the US and lives with family in Dearborn, Michigan, according to a New York Times reporter Charlie LeDuff.

Three months later, authorities arrested Shihab Ahmed Shihab, 52, from Iraq, was charged with complicity in an assassination plot by President George W. Bush.

The US has already accidentally allowed two migrants on its terror list to slip through the cracks. Issam Bazzi (left), who has ties to extremists, came in in January and Shihab Ahmed Shihab (right) was arrested in March for conspiracy to assassinate a George W. Bush.

Bensmen called on Biden to restart the ‘watch in Mexico’ practice for asylum seekers to keep the border safe and allow agents to better catch those on the terror list

According to the Justice Department, Shihab entered the US in 2020 and applied for asylum the following year, and his plan to assassinate the former president involved smuggling other extremists through the southern border.

Shihab allegedly organized eight terrorists to fly to Brazil and travel to the US-Mexico border and sneak into the country using border patrol uniforms to reach Bush’s home in Dallas, Texas.

The alleged ISIS member reportedly claimed he wanted to kill Bush for his role in launching the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Bensmen warned that these incidents would continue until Biden restarted the “watch in Mexico” practice for asylum seekers.

“We can’t let them in,” Bensmen said. The program must now stop.

‘It’s that simple. We haven’t had an attack so far thanks to the diligence of our border agents, but it’s collapsing. ‘