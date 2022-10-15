WhatsNew2Day
Nuggets vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Sports
By Merry

The Denver Nuggets (2-2) play against the Golden State Warriors (1-1) at Chase Center

Playtime: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday, October 14, 2022

Denver Nuggets 0, Golden State Warriors 0 (10pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Ladies & gentlemen, no. 30 pic.twitter.com/K1RLqybPRi21:55

1665540721 870 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Golden State Warriors @warriors

Last adjustment.
Stream the game LIVE pic.twitter.com/JN2guQctdk21:49

Nuggets vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
1665799741 132 Nuggets vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
1665426787 353 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Nice starting lineup tonight to close out the preseason. Warriors have their normal five together and the Nuggets are getting big and more defensive without Murray. Bruce Brown/KCP backcourt. pic.twitter.com/8IXYyaM5yq21:35

Nuggets vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Denver Nuggets @gold nuggets

Injury Report vs. warriors:
Jamal Murray – Out
Collin Gillespie – Out – 21:35

1665244649 142 Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Michael Singer @singer

Bruce Brown gets the start again at PG for the #Nuggets. Joined by KCP, MPJ, AG and Joker vs. Golden State. – 21:34

1665244650 374 Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Bruce Brown starts again tonight at the point guard for Denver. – 21:32

1665540721 870 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Golden State Warriors @warriors

First 5⃣ pic.twitter.com/QhFAIRyGD221:31

1665799742 702 Nuggets vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
1665540721 352 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Draymond Green is also playing basketball tonight. pic.twitter.com/qtOh3cjjOS21:22

1665353338 583 Bulls vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Nick Friedell @Nick Friedell

Lots of smiles on the floor now for the Nets. They roll offensively. KD and Kyrie each have 17 points at halftime. The ball moves the way Nash wants — and they’ve all done it with Simmons in dirty trouble — and without Curry and Harris. – 21:12

1665540721 352 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Klay Thompson is playing basketball tonight. pic.twitter.com/x64HGYMz4221:07

Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Katy Winge @katywinge

Jamal Murray will not play tonight.
Coach Malone said they are going to see how Jokić feels, but he thinks he will play.
Bones Hyland will play. – 20:41

1665540723 0 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Jamal Murray will not play for the Nuggets tonight. Nikola Jokic is likely. Bones Hyland will play, as will Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan. – 8:33 pm

1665244649 142 Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Michael Singer @singer

Jamal Murray (hamstring) will not play tonight to close out the preseason. – 8:33 pm

1665540721 870 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Golden State Warriors @warriors

Klay’s preseason debut is coming pic.twitter.com/xkFGVswREO8:27 PM

1665540723 0 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Moses Moody is out with pain in his right calf. – 8:21 pm

1665426787 353 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Moses Moody is out tonight. Warriors call it the right calf pain. Happened last night on one of his crashing rides. Not taken seriously. – 8:21 pm

1665540723 0 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Klay Thompson will take about 16-18 minutes through two spurts in the first half. The rest of the starters will play an almost regular season minutes. Draymond Green sees a few minutes less than the others. – 8:21 pm

1665426787 193 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Moses Moody (right calf pain) is out tonight. – 8:20 p.m.

Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
Monte Poole @MontePoolNBCS

Per Kerr: Moses Moody will be sitting tonight. R pain in the calf. Not considered serious – 8:20 p.m.

1665245689 107 Mike Brown on Warriors Thats their problem
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr says Moses Moody is out tonight with pain in his right calf. – 8:20 p.m.

1665540722 97 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Moses Moody (right calf pain) is out tonight. – 8:20 p.m.

1665426787 353 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Two Klay Thompson stints in his preseason debut tonight. Both in the first half. Should be about 16-18 minutes in total. The rest of the starters could get a total of almost regular season minutes. Steve Kerr said they can close the game if the opportunity arises. – 8:19 pm

Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
Monte Poole @MontePoolNBCS

According to Warriors coach Steve Kerr, Klay Thompson will play 15-16 minutes tonight. Two stints in the first half. – 8:18 pm

1665353338 583 Bulls vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Nick Friedell @Nick Friedell

The ball goes round again for the Nets. You see the chemistry develop a little more every night. Royce O’Neale has missed two open threes – but offensively it remains scary to think how much space there will be if Harris and Curry are healthy. – 8:18 pm

1665426787 193 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Klay Thompson will play 15-16 minutes tonight and will not play in the second half, says Steve Kerr. – 8:17 pm

1665799745 174 Nuggets vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Austin Kent @AustinKent

Still appreciating when 21-year-old Carmelo Anthony was the face of the Denver Nuggets.
the face:😯 pic.twitter.com/q7StQPYaVA8:16 PM

Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Katy Winge @katywinge

DeAndre Jordan has been through a lot of preseason. I talked to him about how he fits into the team and where the Nuggets are located?
pic.twitter.com/TcNOK3cU8A8:11 pm

Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Denver Nuggets @gold nuggets

📸🚶 pic.twitter.com/e0JWyta7a220:09

1665799745 117 Nuggets vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
1665799745 470 Nuggets vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
1665799745 915 Nuggets vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
1665540721 870 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Golden State Warriors @warriors

Good evening from #WarriorsGround pic.twitter.com/HP0kAcucQG19:59

1665799746 967 Nuggets vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
1665683036 810 Kevin Durant on Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole Ive never
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Class of 24 @tahaadpettiford blast the lights out here including a Steph Curry-esque 3 up close midcourt – 7:57 PM

Hawks vs Bucks Start time where to watch whats the
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s preseason game between the Warriors and Nuggets. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors…7:51 PM

1665799746 700 Nuggets vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

About to go live in part 2 of the Bold Predictions Game Theory episode, this time with @FearTheBrown.
Western Conference time. I’m talking about Ja Morant, Denver and Portland. Find out about who’s going to give Shamit what takes.
pic.twitter.com/kXsEA0yOMF19:10

1665799746 510 Nuggets vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Katy Winge @katywinge

I chatted with Aaron Gordon during the morning shoot about the last Nuggets game of the preseason and how they approach it, and what Denver learned along the way. @AltitudeTV pic.twitter.com/alhhVTHpWL18:58

1665353338 583 Bulls vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Nick Friedell @Nick Friedell

Nash says both Harris and Curry are making progress in their respective rehabilitation programs. It sounds like Harris is a little closer to playing than Curry is now. Nash said Curry still has some hurdles to overcome, but he’s been given some individual work. 18:39

Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Katy Winge @katywinge

Jamal Murray said bet on this shot and missed the first, I said double or nothing and lost.
So here I do 10 push-ups pic.twitter.com/NDQFMkXV8v18:06

1665246302 586 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Should Jordan Poole Get a Big Rookie Extension?
@bobbymarks on the Warriors options before the deadline (@espnplus) 🔗 pic.twitter.com/RctICFlkH817:02

1665799747 433 Nuggets vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
1665244650 374 Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets-Warriors is on ESPN2 tonight. – 16:56

