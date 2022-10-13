Nuggets vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Denver Nuggets (1-2) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (1-1) at the Toyota Arena
Game time: 10:30 PM EDT on Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Denver Nuggets 0, Los Angeles Clippers 0 (10:30 p.m. ET)
Start 5⃣ vs. @Denver Nuggets
1⃣ » @Reggie Jackson
2⃣ » @Norman Powell
3⃣ » @Paul George
4⃣ » @Marcus Morris
5⃣ » @ivicazubac pic.twitter.com/II4Wt0aWHw – 22:26
Jamal Murray made all the shots during the warm-ups. pic.twitter.com/4OBq8p0fdN – 10:20 PM
🕦 7:30 PM PT | @KTLA pic.twitter.com/vNml1jELlZ – 22:11
I have some really exciting news Nuggets Nation.
Jamal Murray and Bones Hyland get micronized on the couch tonight. Get ready for a great feature coming up!!!!
(@taylorjane_v created) – 22:10
Can’t wait to see how Joker finds a way to take two shots tonight lmao. He goes to every cutter imaginable. – 22:03
Live before the show after the game. Come hang out.
Jokic is IN
Bones, Murray, Jeff, DJ OUT
Are the Nuggets the hipster choice of 2023?
youtube.com/watch?v=GIZjWK… – 10 p.m.
Bruce Brown will start tonight at the point guard for the Nuggets.
Brown
KCP
MPJ
AG
Jokić – 21:58
Jamal Murray, Bones Hyland, Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan are all out tonight vs. clippers.
After missing two games due to a right wrist sprain, Nikola Jokic will be available. – 21:54
Injury Report vs. Clippers:
Jamal Murray – Out
Bones Hyland – Out
Collin Gillespie – Out
Jeff Green – Out
DeAndre Jordan – Out – 21:53
UPDATE: Nikola Jokić is available tonight and WILL play for the Nuggets.
DeAndre Jordan is OUT for halftime. – 21:51
No Kawhi tonight. Starters are PG, Reggie Jackson, Powell, Morris Sr. and Zubac – 21:26
Coach Malone said they haven’t found the man who hit him in a car accident a few weeks ago. He said the man tucked his dog under his arm like a soccer ball, drove off the highway and jumped over the guardrail.
“We are working closely with the Denver Police Department to locate this man.” – 21:22
Nikola Jokić is going through his pre-match warm-up and will make a decision tonight about playing time against the Clippers.
Jamal Murray (left hamstring tightness), Bones Hyland (left ankle sprain), and Jeff Green (resting) are all out. – 21:13
Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Norman Powell, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac top 5 for tonight’s Clippers in Ontario vs Nuggets – 8:53 PM
Clippers kick off tonight with Reggie Jackson, Norm Powell, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac. – 8:52 PM
Ty Lue is here for tonight’s game against Denver.
Kawhi Leonard does not play as rest night. John Wall will play. – 8:51 PM
Chris Finch said he thinks the best way to grow the chemistry around a two-big lineup is to get the two bigs on the same page and then let the surrounding players build on that.
Finch was in Denver with Jokic and Nurkic and in New Orleans with Davis and Cousins. Same process. – 8:43 pm
I don’t expect a full Clip squad to play tonight. Would definitely be surprised if Kawhi Leonard gets to play here in Ontario. – 8:30 IN THE EVENING
Oh man, Facu is back. Games in Dallas-Denver get hilarious. – 5:17 p.m.