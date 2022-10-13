WhatsNew2Day
Nuggets vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (1-2) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (1-1) at the Toyota Arena

Game time: 10:30 PM EDT on Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Denver Nuggets 0, Los Angeles Clippers 0 (10:30 p.m. ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Start 5⃣ vs. @Denver Nuggets

1⃣ » @Reggie Jackson

2⃣ » @Norman Powell

3⃣ » @Paul George

4⃣ » @Marcus Morris

5⃣ » @ivicazubac pic.twitter.com/II4Wt0aWHw22:26

Nuggets vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Katy Winge @katywinge

Jamal Murray made all the shots during the warm-ups. pic.twitter.com/4OBq8p0fdN10:20 PM

1665369246 862 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Tap in, #ClipperNationI

🕦 7:30 PM PT | @KTLA pic.twitter.com/vNml1jELlZ22:11

1665629101 210 Nuggets vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
1665629101 324 Nuggets vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Katy Winge @katywinge

I have some really exciting news Nuggets Nation.
Jamal Murray and Bones Hyland get micronized on the couch tonight. Get ready for a great feature coming up!!!!
(@taylorjane_v created) – 22:10

1665369246 950 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Nikola Jokic (wrist) plays against the Clippers tonight. – 22:06

1665244650 281 Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Can’t wait to see how Joker finds a way to take two shots tonight lmao. He goes to every cutter imaginable. – 22:03

Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Denver Nuggets @gold nuggets

start
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/NGX0BDu31422:01

1665629103 148 Nuggets vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
1665450601 335 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Live before the show after the game. Come hang out.
1665450601 73 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions Jokic is IN
1665450601 73 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions Bones, Murray, Jeff, DJ OUT
1665450601 73 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions Are the Nuggets the hipster choice of 2023?
youtube.com/watch?v=GIZjWK…10 p.m.

Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Katy Winge @katywinge

Bruce Brown will start tonight at the point guard for the Nuggets.
Brown
KCP
MPJ
AG
Jokić – 21:58

1665244649 142 Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Michael Singer @singer

Jamal Murray, Bones Hyland, Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan are all out tonight vs. clippers.
After missing two games due to a right wrist sprain, Nikola Jokic will be available. – 21:54

Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Denver Nuggets @gold nuggets

Injury Report vs. Clippers:
Jamal Murray – Out
Bones Hyland – Out
Collin Gillespie – Out
Jeff Green – Out
DeAndre Jordan – Out – 21:53

Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Katy Winge @katywinge

UPDATE: Nikola Jokić is available tonight and WILL play for the Nuggets.
DeAndre Jordan is OUT for halftime. – 21:51

Nuggets vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Janis Carr @janiscarr

No Kawhi tonight. Starters are PG, Reggie Jackson, Powell, Morris Sr. and Zubac – 21:26

Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Katy Winge @katywinge

Coach Malone said they haven’t found the man who hit him in a car accident a few weeks ago. He said the man tucked his dog under his arm like a soccer ball, drove off the highway and jumped over the guardrail.
“We are working closely with the Denver Police Department to locate this man.” – 21:22

Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Katy Winge @katywinge

Nikola Jokić is going through his pre-match warm-up and will make a decision tonight about playing time against the Clippers.
Jamal Murray (left hamstring tightness), Bones Hyland (left ankle sprain), and Jeff Green (resting) are all out. – 21:13

76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Norman Powell, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac top 5 for tonight’s Clippers in Ontario vs Nuggets – 8:53 PM

1665369246 301 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers kick off tonight with Reggie Jackson, Norm Powell, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac. – 8:52 PM

1665369246 301 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue is here for tonight’s game against Denver.
Kawhi Leonard does not play as rest night. John Wall will play. – 8:51 PM

1665369246 862 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Midweek drip. pic.twitter.com/5SH7vt4v318:50 pm

1665629104 808 Nuggets vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
1665629105 175 Nuggets vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
1665629105 223 Nuggets vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
1665629105 275 Nuggets vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Rockets vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
Barry Jackson @flashsportsbuzz

The Canes player who took advantage of a man to man meeting. And UM football and hoops of staff nuggets. And there is a change coming that you will see when you go to games: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…8:46 PM

1665369247 530 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch said he thinks the best way to grow the chemistry around a two-big lineup is to get the two bigs on the same page and then let the surrounding players build on that.
Finch was in Denver with Jokic and Nurkic and in New Orleans with Davis and Cousins. Same process. – 8:43 pm

76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

I don’t expect a full Clip squad to play tonight. Would definitely be surprised if Kawhi Leonard gets to play here in Ontario. – 8:30 IN THE EVENING

1665369246 862 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

8⃣. LAKE. TO DAWN. pic.twitter.com/1UaWv7TeXk18:17

1665244650 281 Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Oh man, Facu is back. Games in Dallas-Denver get hilarious. – 5:17 p.m.

