Nudism fanatic is stopped from entering courthouse in Spain to attend a hearing

This is the bizarre moment when a naked man was stopped from entering a courthouse in Spain to attend a hearing.

Alejandro Colomar, 29, was intercepted by officers in a Valencia court on Tuesday.

Colomar was carrying a backpack with extra clothes and socks and a pair of boots when he was filmed trying to enter the building.

“I would try to get in naked,” he told reporters, as quoted by the Spanish newspaper El Diario.

Alejandro Colomar (left) is addressed by a bailiff in Valencia, Spain, after he attempted to enter the building naked on Tuesday, wearing socks and boots. The 29-year-old attended a hearing for a fine he received for going out in public without clothes

Alejandro Colomar said he had always ‘visited nude beaches since I was little and I’ve never had a problem with nudity’

Colomar, who works remotely for a US-based software company, has been fined multiple times for refusing to wear clothes in public.

“I’ve always liked it, I’ve always gone to nudist beaches since I was little and I’ve never had a problem with nudity,” he said.

Colomar did some research on the internet and found that it was fine to do that.

“It was legal and I started it. They gave me fines because the police don’t really know the laws,” he said.

Colomar has been fined nearly $2,900 for violating Section 37 of the city’s vice laws prohibiting extreme nudism, his attorney, Pablo Mora, said.

Alejandro Colomar, who said he was fined nearly $3,000 for extreme nudism, complied by dressing outside the courthouse in Valencia, Spain, ahead of his hearing Tuesday

Mora claims they successfully challenged the tickets because his client is not walking the streets and exhibiting the kind of behavior that would require an arrest or subpoena.

“Obviously obscene exhibitionism is masturbating or doing really obscene acts, just by going naked we understand it’s a manifestation of Alejandro’s ideological freedom,” Mora said.

Colomar eventually got dressed and was allowed to enter the courthouse.

“They harass me every time I go out naked on the street,” he said. “I’m going to show them I can go like this and since they’re bothering me, I’m going to bother them.”