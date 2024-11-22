Nude artist Dina Broadhurst shares breathtaking photos of the $11.5m Sydney apartment she shares with her ex-boyfriend Max Shepherd

‘Nude’ artist Dina Broadhurst has shared a stunning gallery of property photographs on social media showcasing the stunning $11.5 million Sydney mansion she recently put up for sale.

The 46-year-old beauty posted a carousel of snaps on Instagram that captured her incredible property in all its glory, including its spacious interiors and exquisite architecture.

The gallery highlighted the spacious and bright interiors of the luxury apartment, adorned with elegant finishes and modern decor.

One striking shot showed off the beautiful arched windows and doors framing a stunning view of Sydney Harbour.

Another captured the elegant marble bathtub with a floor-to-ceiling glass backdrop, offering unparalleled views.

Additional photos revealed the open-plan living areas, with high ceilings, polished wood floors and the elegant entertaining space on the outdoor balcony.

Each image perfectly captured the artistic blend of luxury and design that defines Broadhurst’s impeccable taste.

Dina purchased the sprawling three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in luxurious Darling Point with her ex Max Shepard in 2022 for $5.2 million.

He has since completely renovated the harborside property into a luxury studio home.

Construction took two years to complete and involved complete interior demolition, the Wentworth Courier.

Dina showed off the highlights of the garden apartments in a video she recently shared on Instagram.

Located just 3km from the CBD, the property offers stunning views of nearby Double Bay.

Highlights include spacious living spaces, high ceilings and a thoughtful open-plan design opening onto a private garden.

There is also a gourmet marble kitchen, oak floors and antique furniture. Murano appliques.

Other highlights include a sunken wine wall, entertainment area, cocktail bar and gas fireplace.

It comes as Dina ‘confirmed’ her romance with billionaire meatpacking heir John Winning earlier this year.

She reportedly began dating the CEO and fourth-generation heir of Winning Appliances around March after knowing him for some time.

In early April, she confirmed her romance with John while they attended a rave together in Pioneertown, California.

John, whose family is believed to be worth $700 million, appeared in the post as he shared a photo of himself from behind taking in the desert views.

John took over as CEO of Winning Appliances in 2011, at the age of 22, and took the business in a new direction with Appliances Online, which is now Australia’s largest online appliance retailer.

The family business was founded by his great-grandfather Richard William Winning in 1906 under the trading name RW Winning & Co and has become a leading specialist in kitchen and laundry appliances.

As well as running Winning Appliances, John is also an experienced sailor having won line honors with his crew aboard Andoo Comanche in the 2022 Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race.