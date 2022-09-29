Nuclear-powered plane would fly at over THREE times the speed of sound, designer claims

Flying from London to New York in 80 minutes could become a reality in the future with astonishing ideas for a new supersonic nuclear-powered plane.

The Hyper Sting concept has been invented by Spanish designer Oscar Viñals, who has said that in the coming years it could fly 170 passengers at more than three times the speed of sound, or 2,486 km/h – almost twice that of Concorde.

A ‘cold fusion nuclear reactor’ is a theoretical concept at the moment, but he explained that this innovative system would enable a Mach 3.5 capability, which would power two ramjet engines and four next-generation hybrid turbojets.

The Hyper Sting would be much larger than the Concorde with a length of 328 feet, which is over 100 feet longer than the Concorde, and a wingspan of 169 feet compared to the Concorde’s 85 feet.

Flying from London to New York in 80 minutes could become a reality in the distant future with astonishing ideas for a new supersonic plane

The Hyper Sting concept has been conceived by Spanish designer Oscar Viñals, who has said that in the coming years it could fly 170 passengers at more than three times the speed of sound, or 2,486 mph – almost twice the speed of Concorde.

The Hyper Sting would be much larger than the Concorde with a length of 328 feet, which is over 100 feet longer than the Concorde, and a wingspan of 169 feet compared to the Concorde’s 85 feet

Sir. Viñals explained: ‘Concorde was a brilliant piece of machinery, a noble experiment, but it put too many emissions into the environment, too much noise into our society and was too expensive to operate.

‘A new era of supersonic flight may be just around the corner, but there are challenges to overcome when it comes to flying faster than the speed of sound.

The Hyper Sting is a new concept for future supersonic commercial aircraft.

A picture of the interior of the theoretical Hyper Sting aircraft

The design’s name comes from the shape of the aircraft, as Mr. Viñals explained: ‘The fuselage would have the shape of a “big stick” with a very sharp “nose”‘

Although he believes his dream can become a reality, the Barcelona designer is aware that some advances in technology must first be made.

“Today there are some projects for a new era of supersonic flights from various private and public initiatives, some of them are well underway and in a few years may turn into a real concept.”

The design’s name comes from the shape of the aircraft, as Mr. Viñals explained: ‘The fuselage would have the shape of a “big plug” with a very sharp “nose” that would have the function of controlling the front air flow (pressure/speed) , to redistribute it over the central part and over the wings.’

Although he believes his dream can become a reality, the Barcelona designer is aware that some advances in technology must first be made.

He said: ‘Supersonic flights will return, but in this case because of some very innovative systems, such as the cold fusion reactor, the date of a possible production would be over 2030 and the cost would not be cheap.’