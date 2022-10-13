NTAs host Joel Dommett tips Alison Hammond to finally end Ant and Dec’s 20-year best presenting win

NTA’s presenter Joel Dommett has tipped Alison Hammond to finally end Ant and Dec’s 20-year winning streak by taking home the gong for best presenter.

The comedian, 37, describes the This Morning host, 47, as a ‘force of nature’ and says that if anyone can beat the Geordies, it’s her.

But Joel would like to stress that Ant and Dec, who withdrew from tonight’s ceremony after testing positive for Covid, are still at their peak and another win would be well deserved.

‘It could be Alison’s year’: NTA presenter Joel Dommett has tipped Alison Hammond to finally end Ant and Dec’s 20-year winning streak by taking home the gong for best presenter

In an exclusive conversation with MailOnline ahead of Thursday’s ceremony, Joel said: “Alison is very popular…it could be the year for Alison to break the Ant and Dec series.

“For me it’s a win-win situation and I’m sure it will be for them too.

“Ant and Dec are still so good. If everyone voted for them just because they’ve won it for 20 years, they might as well win another one, I’d understand, but people don’t vote for that. Viewers vote for them because they are still so good.’

At Alison’s hopes, he added: “But if it went to someone else, I’d be happy if it went to Alison – she’s a great force of nature, very infectious, and she’s always been that way.

“Since I met her ten years ago, she’s always been like that.

“She’s been on TV for so long and has become this lead presenter in recent years, but she’s been on Big Brother, I’m A Celeb, she’s had a great career.”

‘She’s had a great career’: The comedian describes the This Morning host as a ‘force of nature’ and says if anyone can beat the Geordies, it’s her

‘They’re so good’: Joel is keen to emphasize that Ant and Dec, who left tonight’s ceremony after testing positive for Covid, are still at the peak of their power (pictured in September 2021)

Bradley Walsh and Graham Norton are also nominated for the Best Presenter gong, but Alison is considered the biggest competition of series winners Ant and Dec.

In 2019, Holly Willoughby was heavily backed to beat the Geordies for her efforts on This Morning and as co-host of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! next December last year when she filled in for Ant while he was in rehab following his drunk driving charge.

But despite being the favorite with some bookmakers, Ant and Dec still took home the prize.

Tonight’s ceremony, which will be held at The OVO Arena Wembley and shown live on ITV from 8pm, is Joel’s second as host.

Potential: Bradley Walsh and Graham Norton are also nominated for best presenter gong, but Alison is considered the biggest competition from series winners Ant and Dec.

Viewers familiar with his work fronting The Masked Singer will see the star in slightly toned-down clothes and he’s turned down for a spray tan because he says dark skin makes his teeth look bigger – which is regularly noticed by trolls.

Joel won’t be going to London’s bars and clubs after that to let his hair down, purely because he’s not a big drinker.

He added: ‘The NTA suit is a bit more muted, it’s more of a classic tuxedo with a bit of an edge. I’ve gotten so used to wearing wild suits that wearing a tuxedo is a lot of fun.

“I have to moderate my tan or I’ll get a lot of tweets from people saying my teeth are solid when they aren’t – maybe I’m more tanned.

‘I’ll probably have a drink at the after party, but I have to admit I don’t like alcohol very much.

“I’m a control freak, so when I drink alcohol, I don’t let myself enjoy it.

“When you’re around a lot it’s easy to drink every night and as a stand-up comedian so long you could drink every night if you wanted to, but I knew I wouldn’t be where I am now when I’m three had pints before every performance.’

‘Toned Down’: Joel says he’ll be wearing a ‘classic’ suit to present the NTAs, which is a welcome change from the ‘wild’ outfits he sports on The Masked Singer

Joel’s model wife Hannah Cooper will support him from the audience and her presence will have a calming effect on the host, who attributes their relationship to much of its success.

The TV star says she is grateful that Hannah is now recognized by fans of their couples podcast Never Have I Ever as someone who is just as funny as her comedic husband.

He said, ‘I don’t know if this makes us the same or different from other people, but we just really like each other, we love hanging out, and we have a lot of respect for each other and she helps me through it a lot . of decisions in my career and I would be a very different place if it wasn’t for her.

“I really like that people find her funny. She’s amazing and I’ve always known that since I met her, so now it’s nice other people who are starting to realize that.

“It’s hard in the modeling industry she was so immersed in… it’s a hardcore industry and you don’t feel particularly valued. It’s nice that she’s one step closer to what I’m doing, and people are giving her the time of day.”