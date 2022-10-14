NTA viewers slam duo winning Best Presenter gong for the 21st year in a row as ‘beyond boring’

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have been criticized for winning the NTA’s Best Presenter for the 21st year in a row.

Many have labeled their ongoing winning streak as “boring” and have even encouraged the Geordie duo to “bend out of the category” to give someone else a chance to win.

A viewer’s event tweeted in response: ‘And the Ant and Dec award goes to Ant and Dec! The NTAs are a joke’.

Comment: Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have been criticized for winning Best Presenter at the NTAs for the 21st year in a row (pictured at last year’s show)

The pair were unable to attend the glitzy awards ceremony on Thursday night at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London, as they both had Covid. Stephen Mulhern sounded the gong on their behalf.

This Morning star Alison Hammond was nominated in their category – and many said she should have won the award to freshen things up.

Others took to social media to criticize Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for winning the Daytime trophy again – as the main winners followed the usual patterns.

Not happy: Many have labeled their ongoing win streak as “boring” and have even encouraged the Geordie duo to “bend out of the category” to give someone else a chance to win (Stephen Mulhern picks up the gong on their behalf for coviding Covid to have)

One tweeted in response: ‘Why are people acting like Ant and Dec are the only presenters in the entire UK worthy of winning the award every year.

‘They are not. Alison has interviewed some of the most famous people and they all loved her. Why can’t she win once!’

Another said: ‘Ant and Dec have won the same award for about 2/3 of my life and we’re supposed to sit here and take this?!’

Change: A viewer’s event tweeted in response: ‘And the Ant and Dec award goes to Ant and Dec! The NTAs are a joke’ (Stephen Mulhern poses with their prize)

Someone else wrote: ‘Can’t Ant and Dec get off the nomination next year and give someone else the credit they deserve too? Just a suggestion!’

Another wrote: ‘I love Ant and Dec, I really do, but it should have been Alison this year… winning every year is beyond boring.’

Another viewer wrote: ‘Ant and Dec win again oh that’s a surprise. surprise surprise they win again, they are so old these days.’

Others congratulated the couple and said they were worthy winners.

One said ‘YES!!!!! @antanddec…Still the best in the game #GOAT.’

Another said: ‘Congratulations @antanddec for 21 years in a row on winning the Best Presenter of the Year award.’

Social media response: Someone tweeted in response: ‘Why do people act like Ant and Dec are the only presenters in the entire UK worthy of winning the award every year’

Ant, 46 and Dec, 47, have missed out on their 21st consecutive Best Presenter trophy at the National Television Awards due to being ill with Covid.

Stephen, 45, took the stage to receive the gong on their behalf.

He said, “Well, listen, Ant and Dec can’t be here for obvious reasons. They gave me a few words to stay. But I don’t do any of that whining. All due respect to the boys, 21 years at the trot, come on.

“But the reality is that this baby is coming home with me. I had this made, says the country’s favorite presenter, Stephen Mulhern. Have a nice evening everyone.’

Freshen it up: Another wrote: ‘I love Ant and Dec, I really do, but it should have been Alison this year…they win every year gets more than boring’

Beloved: Others congratulated the couple and said they were worthy winners

The duo also won the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award at the ceremony at Wembley Arena in London on Thursday.

The Bruce Forsyth gong went to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, with Emmerdale actor Danny Miller, 31, who won the series of the ITV show last year, and accepted the gong along with several others. competitors of the 21st season.

Danny said: ‘On behalf of Ant and Dec who have Covid so they can’t be here tonight Stephen Mulhern is in the crowd so I’m not sure why he won’t accept them.

“On behalf of the crew and castmates, I want to say that even though we had to evacuate, they got us up and running again and we were all paid.

Out of attendance: Ant, 46, and Dec, 47, missed out on their 21st consecutive Best Presenter trophy at the National Television Awards due to being ill with Covid (pictured last year)

“Thank you so much to everyone who voted and everyone who made the show what it is. A big thank you to the cast and crew and good luck back in Australia.’

Ant and Dec’s repeated presentations have sparked a spat before, with former Good Moring Britain host Piers Morgan coming out the year they clinched their 20th straight win.

He then tweeted: ‘Wow! What a shock! Congratulations to Ant and Dec.

Popular: This Morning star Alison Hammond was nominated in their category – many said she should have won the award to freshen things up

“Fully deserved 20th straight win – the way they have held those jungle contestants to account during the pandemic has been absolutely brilliant.”

Earlier in the evening, Piers, who was absent from the 2021 show, also told fans online how he knew he was likely to lose: “UPDATE: The @OfficialNTAs asked me who would accept the award on my behalf as host of the year.” . If I’ve won, I’ll come and accept it myself,” I replied excitedly, quickly dusting off my tuxedo and tickling my speech. Since then deafening silence.’

He also mocked the fact that Ant and Dec win the only presenter award every year, saying: “There are two and it’s a unique award, ‘Presenter of the Year’.”

Classic: Others took to social media to criticize Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for winning the Daytime trophy again – as the main winners followed the usual patterns