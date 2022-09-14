NT Outback towns at war as man shot dead in crossbow attack: Peppimenarti, Wadeye

A ravaged Outback region ravaged by out of control gangs and belligerent families has sunk into further chaos this week after a man was shot dead with a crossbow.

The 36-year-old victim was rushed to a local health clinic with an arrow wound, but died just before midnight on Tuesday in the town of Peppimenarti, about 320 km south of Darwin.

Local authorities have struggled in recent months to contain the bloodshed in the wider West Daly region. In May, large-scale riots broke out in the nearby community of Wadeye, about 90 km west of Peppimenarti.

However, much violence still continues and seeps into nearby towns.

Northern Territory police have since sent more officers to the town of Peppimenarti following the murder they say is linked to warring families, but so far charges have yet to be filed.

The reinforcement of additional officers includes members of the Major Crime Squad and the Territory Response Group.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Morrissey confirmed in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that an 18-year-old man is now assisting police with investigations.

“We believe he may have been involved in the incident, but we have yet to establish his full involvement,” he said.

The increase in police and government services to the area comes as health workers have evacuated Peppimenarti and the surrounding area in recent weeks due to security concerns, ABC reported.

Matthew Eastham, director of the West Daly Regional Council, said council workers and contractors were also evacuated from the town of about 200 people.

Municipal services have also been completely shut down.

The latest incident comes after Peppimenarti was rocked by civil unrest, family fights and even a gunfire incident.

In November last year, bullets were reportedly fired into the community, prompting officers to flock to the city. A man was arrested after the shooting.

In 2020, a family feud led to a man shooting another in the chest with a compound bow arrow.

The gunman was found guilty of wrongfully causing serious damage and sentenced to time behind bars.

The feud, which broke out after a dog was hit, saw family members arguing on Peppimenarti’s basketball court.

Many of those involved in the fighting were armed with steel poles and stones.

But the obscene violence pales in comparison to Wadeye’s West Daly community – an hour away.

Wadeye was founded to bring remote Aboriginal people together so they can access modern facilities.

But the population has doubled in the past 10 years to more than 4,000 people who face mass riots, gang wars, family home arson, critical food shortages and the displacement of hundreds of terrified residents.

Famous for its gangs named after heavy metal groups or artists — such as the Slayer Mob, Judas Priest Boys, Metallica Mob, and, for female residents, the Celine Dion gang, the Kylie Girls, and the Madonna Mob — Wadeye has been known for decades. torn by violence for years.

Terrifying photos of the township – the Northern Territory’s largest Aboriginal community – have revealed the extent of the war between the tribe’s rivals.

Compared to ‘the Wild West’ by some, the community has seen battles in the dark between rival gang members driving the streets, setting houses and vehicles on fire.

Gangs of locals armed with axes, hammers, iron bars and machetes have roamed the streets in search of victims, while authorities were apparently powerless to stop them.

About 40 houses were set on fire and abandoned earlier this year, and some armed thugs posed for photos in front of the burning properties.

Shocking video footage shows locals looting buildings, stealing expensive computer equipment and then destroying them with joy.

In June, at least four men were pierced in the arms and legs by arrows fired from crossbows during a violent clash in the city.

Two men were captured while pointing the crossbows at each other and firing.

Horrific images surfaced on social media of the arrows piercing the forearm, shoulder and shin of individual victims.

Nearly 20 crossbows and bows, some of which were allegedly used in the violent clash, were stolen from Mitchells Adventure in Darwin, which is a seven-hour drive from Wadeye.

“We are concerned about it. If we sell these bows you have to be over 18, young people are the problem here,” Michael Mitchell, manager of Mitchells Adventure, told a local radio station at the time.

“We are looking at more protection on the front of our building, but they don’t care. The cost is just phenomenal and they will find a way in.

“We’ve all had enough. You go to bed every night fearing that your phone will ring and your business has been broken into.”

In April, a man in Wadeye died after allegedly being stabbed in the head.

Since then, dozens have been injured in fighting between armed groups of up to 300 people.

About 500 people of the township’s 4,000 residents have fled.

About a quarter of the homes in the community have been damaged or destroyed by the violence, many by fire.