NT man escapes =saltwater crocodile stalking him after entering rock bar at Nightcliff Jetty

Police rescued a man who narrowly escaped death after he was chased by a huge saltwater crocodile on a popular beach.

The beachgoer took a dip at Nightcliff Jetty in the Northern Territory on Friday night and came face to face with an adult crocodile after surfacing on a rock bar.

The police were immediately called to the scene at around 19:30 with reports that a man was being chased by the large predator.

Northern Watch Commander Mick Fields explained that the man was unable to get back to shore as the crocodile blocked his escape. NT News reported.

“This escape plan was thwarted by a rather large, curious adult crocodile chasing him,” he said.

The man was rescued by officers after they managed to free him from the clipper bar.

‘Water Police members were called out and were able to rescue the distressed man from drowning,’ Commander Fields continued.

The man told officers he had ventured out to the rock bar during low tide, expecting to be able to walk back towards shore as the water rose.

Police have rescued a man stuck on a rock bar at Nightcliff Jetty (pictured) in the Northern Territory

Commander Fields warned members of the public to be aware of potential hazards when entering the water.

“Fortunately on this occasion due to the quick response of police members a situation was narrowly avoided,” he said.

Nightcliff Jetty is particularly popular with fishermen or beachgoers enjoying sunsets at the Top End.

Crocodiles are often seen in the area.