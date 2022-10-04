NT bouncer Hayden Summers sentenced after knocking out US Marine Glen Thomason

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian bouncer who punched a US marine outside a nightclub so badly it could have killed him has been jailed for three months.

Hayden Summers, 34, was given a suspended sentence of three years and three months for beating Glen Thomason on April 11, 2021.

Thomason had been kicked out of Monsoon’s bar in Darwin and started an argument with Summers, who had sent the original bouncer away in an attempt to cool the situation down.

The soldier demanded to be let back in and told Summers he was a ‘trained killer’ before punching out in front of the bouncer.

Security guard Hayden Robert Bruce Summers was found guilty of unlawfully causing grievous bodily harm after punching and ‘knocking out’ US Marine Glen Thomason (pictured, CCTV footage of the altercation)

The Crowd Controller then responded with an open punch that landed with such force that the Marine was instantly knocked out and fell to the ground.

Summers was found guilty of unlawful assault on September 2 and was sentenced this week.

The court previously heard Thomason hit his head on the pavement and spent 19 days in hospital followed by significant rehabilitation.

Defense barrister Peter Maley insisted Summers acted in self-defence and had no intention of harming Mr Thomason.

“All of the witnesses – most of whom were fellow bouncers – provided uncontradicted evidence that the US Marine was aggressive and engaged in confrontational behaviour,” said Mr. Maley to court.

‘They all say that the Marine would not leave or calm down and that he was yelling and screaming.

‘They all remembered him saying things like ‘I could kill you, I’m a trained killer, I’m a US Marine’.’

Summers said he feared the Marine was about to hit him because of a ‘death stare’ and ‘threatening’ hand gestures – evidence the prosecution called a ‘lie’ that did not match the CCTV footage.

Summers (pictured) pleaded not guilty to the charge, but a jury disagreed

The Crown argued that Mr Thomason’s hand gestures were not threatening and tried to explain how another security guard ‘manhandled’ him.

Judge Jenny Blockland said this week that the force used was disproportionate.

“There was a minor fear on your part that he would start fighting, but you as a crowd controller have received training in de-escalation without resorting to unnecessary force,” she said, reports NT News.

‘You seem genuinely shocked and saddened by the level of injury and although the slapping was intentional the type of injury was not.

‘You were aware of his size and an ordinary person in your circumstances would not take such a risk and do what you did.’

Judge Jenny Blokland said the evidence showed Mr Thomason was ‘clearly unhappy’ after he was thrown out of Darwin’s Monsoons nightclub (pictured)

Justice Blockland said the sentence should serve as a warning to those in the crowd control industry.

She said that while the job could be ‘frustrating’ in terms of dealing with the drunken people, they were trusted by the community to responsibly deal with such situations.

Summers, who is married with three young children, will spend three months of his sentence behind bars, followed by nine months in custody.

The remainder of his sentence was suspended.