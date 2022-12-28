NT: 12-year-old boy who suffered a ‘medical episode’ after allegedly fleeing from police had been chroming

DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA

Supermarket giant Woolworths is taking extraordinary measures to keep its deodorant cans in store as the sniffing crisis continues to wreak havoc on the lives of young people in Australia.

Coles and Woolworths began locking up their supplies of deodorant cans last year in several Australian cities in a bid to curb substance and inhalant abuse.

The practice, commonly known as blowing or chroming, has become a worrying health problem in some regions, where people inhale the contents of deodorant cans to get high.

In cities where the abuses occurred, Woolies and Coles began locking their deodorant cans behind cages or keeping them behind the serving counter.

But since last year, all Woolworths have taken a more technological approach to keeping their cans on the shelves, as seen in a recent video taken at one of their supermarkets in Logan, west of Brisbane.

A recent TikTok video, posted by user @Randomness_Finds, revealed how Woolies customers can purchase the cans.

They press a doorbell, fused to the front of the glass doors and labeled “press for help”.

Glass cabinets are an easier option for staff, rather than keeping them behind the service counter, a Woolworths spokesman said.

The button calls a staff member who then uses their fingerprint to unlock the glass doors so the customer can retrieve their chosen deodorant.

Woolworths began, on the advice of local police and community groups, to lock up its deodorant in parts of the Northern Territory and the Queensland town of Mount Isa in July last year.

That trial has since been expanded in Queensland, with a handful of stores in Brisbane, Cairns and the Gold Coast now taking part.

“The theft of deodorant for the purpose of abusing inhalants has been reported as a community problem for some time,” Woolworths said in a statement.

Woolworths Queensland state manager Danny Baldwin said the supermarket was working with local community groups and authorities.

“At Woolworths, we want to play our part in reducing the abuse of these products in Queensland,” he said.

‘With these new cabinets, we hope to significantly reduce the opportunity for misuse while continuing to offer access to products where our customers expect to find them.

Shoppers ring the doorbell for help, then are greeted by a staff member

“We will be listening carefully to feedback from our customers, team members, and local community groups on the effectiveness of the trial in the coming months.

“We will also continue to explore other ways to help the broader community effort to address abuse.”

Queensland Police launched the CASM (Community Against Substance Abuse) Project in 2019 in an attempt to stop inhalant abuse.

“The police have been working closely with various stakeholders to address the misuse of volatile substances,” they said in a statement.

‘One of CASM’s key goals is to reduce the harm to our vulnerable youth who are exposed to these volatile substances.’

The showcase trial in Queensland comes just months after a teenage girl in the New South Wales town of Broken Hill was believed to have died from inhaling deodorant.

The school’s deputy headmistress, Anne Ryan, found her 16-year-old daughter Brooke dead at her home in Broken Hill, in far western New South Wales, on February 3.

Brooke, a gifted athlete and brilliant student, was lying on her stomach with a can of deodorant and a dish towel under her.

Calls to the NSW Poisons Information Center about inhalant abuse nearly doubled between 2017 and 2020.

From 2010 to 2017 there were 50 to 60 calls for inhalants each year, but in 2018 it rose to 75, in 2019 to 96 and in 2020 to 107.

About half of the calls concerned children under the age of 11, and another 20 percent were between the ages of 12 and 18.

The median age of people who have died from inhalants is 23, and about 70 percent are men.