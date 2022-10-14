NSW woman was killed when she threatened to expose affair

<!–

A delivery driver who strangled his girlfriend with a phone charger cord told detectives he ‘felt the urge to just kill her’ when she threatened to tell his wife about their affair.

Chulsoo Jung, 56, will spend at least 13 years behind bars for murdering Min Sook Moon, 49, whose family reported her missing in March 2021.

Ms Moon was last seen walking along Rawson St in Epping on March 8 last year and her body was found in a Silverwater park later that month.

On Friday, Jung faced the NSW Supreme Court where Justice Ian Harrison sentenced him to 18 years behind bars, with a non-parole period of 13 years and six months, after he previously pleaded guilty in February.

Min Sook Moon (pictured), 49, was strangled after she threatened to reveal her affair with a delivery driver to his wife

Passing sentence, Judge Harrison noted that Jung had shown deep remorse for killing Ms Moon, with whom he had had an initial affair for several years in the run-up to the “undeserved” crime.

He pointed out that it was highly unlikely that Jung would ever commit crimes again, his lack of criminal history, and that he would be much older when he was released from prison.

The judge also noted that Jung, who was born in South Korea and moved to Australia in 2010, had helped investigators locate the body of Ms Moon and his guilty plea gave him a 25 per cent discount on his sentence.

The court heard that Jung, who would deliver food to Ms Moon’s Korean food shop in Epping, killed her by strangling her with a phone charger cord, angry that she would expose him to his family.

“Unbeknownst to me … I felt the urge to just kill her,” he told police, court documents show.

The attack lasted at least five and a half minutes and was carried out as she got into the passenger seat of his van before he buried her in Blaxland Riverside Park near a tree.

The murder, which involved a prolonged use of force, may have taken place in connection with stress or the end of the extramarital relationship, the judge said, describing the killing as a ‘violent act of uncontrollable passion’.

“On Jung’s account, he just went crazy,” Judge Harrison said, noting that crimes of passion should be punished and that Jung’s brutal loss of self-control was carried out on Ms Moon, who was an unsuspecting victim.

Jung, in a green prison tracksuit, appeared via audiovisual link from Parklea Prison and showed little emotion as the sentence was handed down.