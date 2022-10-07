NSW weather: Frightening map emerges of 400km rain bomb danger zone, flood warnings in place

A terrifying weather map has revealed the 400km stretch of Australian coast will be hit by a megastorm that will bring more flooding hell to NSW locals.

The severe weather warning applies to much of New South Wales, from just south of Newcastle but including the lower Hunter Valley, south to Ulladulla, and also 200km inland to the towns of Oberon and Lithgow in the Central Tablelands.

The warning of heavy rain, possible flooding, wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and landslides was issued on Friday afternoon and applies from Saturday onwards.

The warning comes as Melbourne was hit by a deluge that brought half the city’s average monthly rainfall in just one hour.

The Met Office issued a flood warning for many of the NSW river systems in the coming days (pictured two people use a kayak to navigate their driveway at Millers Forest, NSW after July 2022 floods)

Sydney, Gosford, Penrith, Parramatta, Katoomba and Wollongong are all in the storm’s path from Saturday afternoon, as are dozens of smaller towns in densely populated areas such as the Central Coast.

Most of them have been forecast with a 100 percent chance of rain for Saturday.

The storm will also reach deep into the lower Hunter, hitting towns including Maitland and Singleton, which also both have a 100 per cent chance of rain on Saturday.

Canberra will also see a wet weekend, but will not see the same amount of rain or the strong winds that coastal cities and further north will experience.

The warnings of gloomy weekend weather came after it was revealed that Sydney this week has smashed its rainfall record of 2,194mm set in 1950.

While much of the state already received rain on Friday afternoon, the worst is due to arrive late Saturday afternoon and last until Sunday.

The warning was for heavy rain, flash flooding, wind gusts of up to 90km/h and debris on roads was issued on Friday afternoon and is in effect from Saturday onwards (pictured, a boulder blocks Wiseman Ferry Road)

‘Six-hour rainfall totals of between 30 and 50mm are likely, with isolated falls in excess of 70mm possible,’ said a statement from the Bureau of Meteorology.

It added that the heavy rain could bring ‘landslides and debris across roads’ in all affected areas.

The BoM also warned that rain from Friday onwards could lead to flooding in river systems across much of the state.

“This is likely to cause renewed flooding in NSW inland rivers and the Hunter, Shoalhaven and Greater Sydney districts,” said a BoM flood warning issued on Friday.

‘Renewed major flooding is possible for the Gwydir, Namoi, Macquarie, Belubula, Lachlan and Bogan Rivers and Mandagery Creek from Friday into the weekend.’

The storm will also see temperatures plummet to a chilly top of 17C in Sydney on Sunday,

‘A surface trough is drawing moist, tropical air over New South Wales. A low pressure center is expected to deepen into the trough during Saturday and then cross the coast late Saturday or early Sunday.’

The storm is likely to move offshore late Sunday.

Brisbane and the Gold Coast are also expected to see some rain, but not nearly the same amount as further south.

In Melbourne on Friday, half of October’s average rainfall fell in one hour as some suburbs received 30 millimeters of rain in as little as 20 minutes on Friday.

There were fears a private dam in Craigieburn could collapse, with emergency services and engineers at the scene and a nearby major road closed as a precaution.

Authorities are bracing for major flooding on Saturday along the Avoca River at Charleton, northwest of Bendigo.

A woman shelters from the rain under an umbrella as she crosses a street in Sydney on October 6 ahead of another wet weekend

Hunter Valley town of Singleton named in Met Office severe weather warning for Saturday and Sunday (pictured, flooding at Singleton in July 2022)

A major warning was issued for the Loddon River at Laanecoorie, east of Bendigo.

The deluge on Friday followed a night of wild weather during which the SES received more than 600 calls for help in 24 hours.

The Evoca and Maryborough areas of regional Victoria received 50 to 65mm in an hour – about a month’s worth of rain.

Areas around Frankston, Bayside, Woodend and the Maryborough district were also badly hit.

Two cars were submerged in a meter of water in Melbourne’s south, while other cars were stranded at Seaford, in the city’s south-east.

State Response Controller Tim Wiebusch said he was disappointed that at least 15 people tried to drive through floodwaters.

“We know that the single biggest death or cause of death in flooding is people trying to drive through floodwaters,” he said.

“Driving through floodwaters may be the last decision you make.”

More than half of the requests for assistance related to the effects of flooding, such as leaky roofs.

There were over 120 claims for building damage, most of which involved fallen trees.

Heavy rainfall was expected to continue in north-east Victoria on Saturday before conditions eased on Sunday.