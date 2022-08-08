NSW Teacher’s Federation Union push to teach gender identity picture books slammed

A trade union campaign to teach primary school students about intersex identity and gender diversity through picture books has been rejected.

The NSW Teacher’s Federation union is urging teachers to teach the lessons to students during English and personal development, health and physical education (PDHPE) classes in NSW schools, even though the state has banned gender fluidity classes .

The JPL says on its website that it wants to “improve the quality of education and public education” and calls itself the “professional development arm” of the teachers’ union.

The website features a range of academic articles, including those advocating for more lessons on gender identity.

“English in primary school offers rich opportunities for students to learn about gender diversity in relation to themselves, each other and the world at large,” say academics.

‘We encourage teachers to stay informed about texts in primary school with intersex identities.’

The academics suggest that teachers include books about a child who was born as a boy but identifies as a girl, a child who does not identify as either gender, and a boy who likes to dress in girl’s clothes.

The books are recommended by the Journal of Professional Learning – the professional learning unit of the NSW Teacher’s Federation Union.

One Nation MP Mark Latham has criticized the pressure, saying that parents should be responsible for educating their children about personal topics.

He has raised the matter with Education Secretary Sarah Mitchell. Daily Telegram reported.

“The minister has failed to stop organizations like the NSW Teachers Federation from infiltrating our schools with gender propaganda, as in these books,” he said.

2GB host Ben Fordham, who has previously criticized an after-school facility for teaching kids about gender theory, posted about the push on Facebook.

Social media users were quick to express their outrage at the material.

THE BOOKS RECOMMENDED BY THE NSW TEACHERS FEDERATION IN LESSON ON GENDER IDENTITY Be who you are – a book about a child born in the wrong body that does not match the assigned gender Are you a boy or a girl – a book about a child who does not identify as a boy or a girl? My Shadow Is Pink – a book about a boy who likes to dress in feminine clothes

‘Absolutely not. We get a say in the education of our children and a change like this should go to some kind of referendum?’ one person wrote.

Another said: ‘Really!!! Stop bullying kids’ heads and go back to teaching spelling, counting, etc. and loving who they are.’

Ms. Mitchell shot down the push to bring in the picture books, which required public schools to adhere to the NSW curriculum.

The NSW curriculum does not currently include gender identity education programs such as Safe Schools.

‘Secure schools are not part of the NSW curriculum and are not taught in public schools,’ said Ms Mitchell.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the NSW Teachers Federation Union for comment.