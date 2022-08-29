NSW stabbing girl arrested alleged attack classmate Canobolas Rural Technology High School Orange

<!–

A regional school in New South Wales has been closed after a teenage student was stabbed by another girl on the property.

Emergency services rushed to Canobolas Rural Technology High School in Orange just after 1 p.m. Monday afternoon after a girl was allegedly assaulted.

A spokesman for NSW Ambulance confirmed that a 16-year-old girl had suffered stab wounds to her arms and chest.

A concerned parent of a Canobolas Rural Tech High student told the Daily Telegram no caregivers were aware of the incident.

“I’m pretty upset, they didn’t even say anything, I had to hear it from my son and (Facebook),” the woman said.

Canobolas Rural Technology High School in Orange is closed after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed by another classmate

She has been transferred to the Orange Health Service, where she is in stable condition.

Another girl, 15, has been arrested in connection with the stabbing and is currently assisting officers from the Central West Police District.

There are currently “several road workers and a medical team” at the school on Icely Road, the spokesman said.

The school has been locked while the police are present.

More to come.