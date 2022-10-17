NSW schools will soon teach Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander languages and dialects

<!–

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students in NSW schools will soon be able to learn their community’s language with the rollout of a newly developed Aboriginal Language curriculum.

The new curriculum will provide students in NSW with a critical opportunity to learn from their communities in the more than 35 languages ​​and 100 dialects known to originate from the state.

“For the first time, students who speak an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander language at home will be able to progress with the study of that language at school,” Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said on Monday.

It is the first review of how Indigenous languages ​​are taught in NSW schools for 20 years, she added.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell (above) announced 35 Indigenous languages ​​and 100 dialects will be taught in schools around the state from 2024

The Kindergarten to Year 10 curriculum also provides guidance on involving Aboriginal communities and local knowledge holders in the classroom.

Students can learn in two ways – either through the language revival pathway for those with no prior language, or through the first language pathway for those who speak a language at home.

The models are similar to beginner and advanced language courses already rolled out in schools.

The chairman of the NSW Aboriginal Education Consultative Group said the curriculum was developed with the support of Aboriginal communities.

The program will support the NSW Aboriginal Languages ​​Act 2017, which stated that the languages ​​of First Nations peoples are an integral part of the world’s oldest living culture and connect Aboriginal people to each other and to their land.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students will have the opportunity to learn their communities’ languages ​​in the new NSW language curriculum

The curriculum was developed with consultation and support from Aboriginal communities and education stakeholders.

Indigenous students have the right to learn their own languages ​​at school, said Aboriginal Affairs Minister Ben Franklin.

“Empowering young Aboriginal people to maintain a strong sense of identity, belonging and culture and learning more about Aboriginal languages ​​is hugely beneficial to their overall educational and social outcomes,” he said.

The curriculum will be available to teachers for planning next year, and will be ready for classrooms the following year.