WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


NSW school stabbing teenage girl arrested and charged over alleged attack on her classmate in Orange

Australia
By Jacky

Teenage girl arrested and charged with allegedly stabbing her classmate after 16-year-old was rushed to hospital

  • A 16-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital after allegedly being stabbed
  • Emergency services attended Canobolas Rural Technology High School on Monday
  • Another girl, 15, has been arrested after allegedly stabbing her classmate

By Sam McPhee for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 00:00, August 30, 2022 | Updated: 00:00, August 30, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with allegedly stabbing a classmate at a regional school in New South Wales.

Canobolas Rural Technology High School in Orange was closed Monday afternoon after a 16-year-old student suffered stab wounds to her chest and arm.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics from NSW Ambulance and taken to the Orange Health Service in a non-life-threatening condition.

NSW police confirmed the alleged teenage attacker has been charged with reckless injury and was denied bail. She will appear in juvenile court on Tuesday.

A 15-year-old girl has been charged after allegedly stabbing a classmate at a regional school in New South Wales

A 15-year-old girl has been charged after allegedly stabbing a classmate at a regional school in New South Wales

Canobolas Rural Technology High School in Orange was closed on Monday after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed by another classmate

Canobolas Rural Technology High School in Orange was closed on Monday after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed by another classmate

Canobolas Rural Technology High School in Orange was closed on Monday after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed by another classmate

Emergency services rushed to Canobolas Rural Technology High around 1 p.m. Monday after the girl was allegedly attacked.

A concerned parent of a Canobolas Rural Tech High student told the Daily Telegram no caregivers were aware of the incident.

“I’m pretty upset, they didn’t even say anything, I had to hear it from my son and (Facebook),” the woman said.

Officers from the Central West precinct visited the site while the school was closed, and NSW Police issued a further statement on the incident Tuesday morning.

Emergency services rushed to Canobolas Rural Technology High around 1 p.m. Monday after the girl was allegedly attacked

Emergency services rushed to Canobolas Rural Technology High around 1 p.m. Monday after the girl was allegedly attacked

Emergency services rushed to Canobolas Rural Technology High around 1 p.m. Monday after the girl was allegedly attacked

“Central West precinct officers were present and found a 16-year-old girl with stab wounds to her chest and arm,” a spokesman said.

‘She was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to the Orange Health Service for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

“A crime scene has been identified and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident has been launched.

‘A 15-year-old girl was arrested on the spot and taken to the Orange police station.’

She will appear in court on Tuesday.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Biden to give primetime speech Thursday…

Jacky

Chilling Ring camera video shows man…

Jacky

Tired looking Hillary steps out in The…

Jacky
1 of 4,225

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More