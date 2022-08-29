NSW school stabbing teenage girl arrested and charged over alleged attack on her classmate in Orange

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with allegedly stabbing a classmate at a regional school in New South Wales.

Canobolas Rural Technology High School in Orange was closed Monday afternoon after a 16-year-old student suffered stab wounds to her chest and arm.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics from NSW Ambulance and taken to the Orange Health Service in a non-life-threatening condition.

NSW police confirmed the alleged teenage attacker has been charged with reckless injury and was denied bail. She will appear in juvenile court on Tuesday.

A 15-year-old girl has been charged after allegedly stabbing a classmate at a regional school in New South Wales

Canobolas Rural Technology High School in Orange was closed on Monday after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed by another classmate

Emergency services rushed to Canobolas Rural Technology High around 1 p.m. Monday after the girl was allegedly attacked.

A concerned parent of a Canobolas Rural Tech High student told the Daily Telegram no caregivers were aware of the incident.

“I’m pretty upset, they didn’t even say anything, I had to hear it from my son and (Facebook),” the woman said.

Officers from the Central West precinct visited the site while the school was closed, and NSW Police issued a further statement on the incident Tuesday morning.

Emergency services rushed to Canobolas Rural Technology High around 1 p.m. Monday after the girl was allegedly attacked

“Central West precinct officers were present and found a 16-year-old girl with stab wounds to her chest and arm,” a spokesman said.

‘She was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to the Orange Health Service for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

“A crime scene has been identified and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident has been launched.

‘A 15-year-old girl was arrested on the spot and taken to the Orange police station.’

She will appear in court on Tuesday.