Children under six are not allowed to tackle in junior rugby league matches and children will play without scores until they reach 12 per move to make the game ‘safer’ and more fun.

New South Wales Rugby League and National Rugby League have signed a policy that abolishes competitive games for children under 13.

The details of the policy, which will prioritize the ‘well-being’ of youth players, is expected to be revealed within two weeks.

The changes will take effect from the 2023 season and are intended to make the game ‘more positive’ with an emphasis on learning and fun with ‘less pressure’ on children from their parents.

New South Wales Rugby League has signed a policy to abolish competitive games for children under 13.

NSWRL will implement the policy as part of a four-year staggered plan to increase the non-competitive age from under 9 to under 13 by 2026.

This means that from next year, teams under 10 and under will no longer play for match points and will not have any final rounds.

The state will also require children under six to play “league tag” – a game where participants grab tags attached to the player’s shorts with Velcro, rather than physically tackling each other.

Tackling will not be started until halfway through the season under 7 next year.

“There will be a nationwide rollout of development competitions up to and including under 12s with premiership competitions starting under 13s,” said an NSWRL spokesperson. The weekend Australian reported.

“Players will still learn to win and lose in development leagues, but will not play for a premiership.”

NSWRL Community Rugby League manager Peter Clarke said the new policy will add to the enjoyment of children in the early stages of their rugby league experience.

“In NSW, we have taken a phased approach to gradually introduce the changes to our state, which ultimately aims to further enhance the enjoyment for all participants, especially children in the early stages of their rugby league experience,” said Mr Clarke.

“We’ve already seen great results from the Rugby League Ready program last season and the initiatives in 2023 will empower kids with confidence and increase their fun.”

The NRL’s Rugby League Ready programme, which is already being implemented in other Australian states, teaches juniors how to tackle before doing so in a game.

The policy aims to make the game 'more positive' with an emphasis on the 'well-being' of children by making the game focus on learning and fun with 'less pressure' on children from their parents

The NRL’s governing body has made the rule changes in a desperate attempt to break the stigma that junior rugby league reflects the violence and brutality of the senior game.

But sports and exercise psychologist Shayne Hanks, who mainly sees young children, said he was concerned the changes wouldn’t increase participation, adding that kids like to win.

Regardless of the score, kids know when they’re scoring a try, they know when they’re playing well and they know when they’re making tackles. These are the foundations of what good performance is,” he told the United States Sydney Morning Herald.

“Whether or not a final score is kept, I’m not sure what difference that makes in terms of their individual fears of making mistakes or disappointing people. That’s their primary concern.’