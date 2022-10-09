NSW real estate: Online calculator helps first home buyers choose between annual fee or stamp duty

<!–

The NSW Government has launched an online calculator to help first home buyers work out whether they will pay stamp duty or an annual property tax.

Below First home buyer’s choice plan, eligible buyers would have the choice of a smaller annual property payment or the traditional upfront stamp duty for properties with a purchase price of up to $1.5 million.

The new online calculator is designed to help people choose which option best suits their needs if the legislation is passed.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the government’s proposed tax would help people buy houses faster.

“Home ownership… starts paying dividends from the moment you walk through your front door for the first time, and we don’t want people to have to wait a few extra years to reap those benefits,” he said.

But Labour’s shadow housing minister, Rose Jackson, said ‘the Liberals want to force first home buyers into impossible choices’.

The Labor Party also pointed out that the legislation, announced in June, has yet to be passed and there are only 15 sitting days left before the March 2023 NSW election.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet (right) is pictured with his wife Helen. Sir. Perrottet has only 15 meeting days left to pass legislation before the state election in March

“After 12 years of neglect, this last-minute effort to rush this through Parliament is lazy and simply won’t cut it,” she said.

Treasurer Matt Kean said the annual tax could help young families ‘accelerate their journey to the great Australian dream’.

“Treasury analysis shows that half of all owners sell their home within 10.5 years, with first home buyers likely to sell even faster,” he said.

“This means that for the majority of first home buyers who are not already in receipt of Stamp Duty Help, First Home Buyer Choice will not only allow them to break into the property market earlier, but pay less overall.”

Finance Minister Damien Tudehope said the calculator was an important tool that would make it easy for first home buyers to make the decision that was right for them.

“When you own your own home, you own a stake in our nation and First Home Buyer Choice will help more young people across NSW do just that,” he said.

Legislation for the First Home Buyer Choice plan, which was announced in the 2022-23 NSW Budget, will soon be introduced in Parliament, but Labor said it is too close to the election and should be delayed.

The NSW Government has said an online calculator launched on Monday will help first home buyers break into the property market earlier and save money. The picture shows a house for sale in Sydney

“The Liberals owe it to the people of New South Wales to take it to an election,” Ms Jackson said.

‘This just shows that after 12 years the Liberals have nothing real to show for the issue of housing.’