NSW real estate: Dominic Perrottet pushes ahead with major changes to stamp duty

Dominic Perrottet is confident he can achieve major housing tax reform in NSW before the end of the year, saying the policy will be a “game changer” for people struggling to buy their first home.

The State Government will introduce a bill to Parliament this week which, if passed, would allow first home buyers to pay an annual property tax instead of being hit with stamp duty.

“This is a game changer,” the prime minister told reporters on Monday.

The optional test for the First Home Buyer Choice scheme would mean that first-time home buyers would not be burdened with having to save such large deposits to enter the property market, the Prime Minister said.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet (pictured) plans to introduce ambitious legislation to help first home buyers before the end of the year

“We’ve all gone through those months and months of saving and saving and saving to get in and then when you get to the end you’ve gone backwards,” Mr Perrottet said.

“So many young people are fighting to save that deposit. So many young people struggle to get into the property market.’

The proposed scheme will begin in January if it passes parliament this week.

Instead of paying stamp duty, buyers will be able to opt for an annual fee of $400 and 0.3 per cent of the land value while it is their primary residence, and the property’s next buyer can opt out of the scheme.

The government says about 84 per cent of homes sold in NSW fall under the proposed scheme’s eligibility cap of $1.5 million.

An online calculator on the ServiceNSW website was launched on Monday, allowing people to search for a property to see what they would pay in stamp duty compared to land tax, using data from valuar-general.

An $830,000 flat with a land value of $265,000 would attract a payment of $1195 in the first year compared to $32,440 for stamp duty.

A $1.35 million house with a land value of $810,000 would require $58,450 in stamp duty compared to a first year payment of $2830.

Land suitable for development is a limited resource, and land values ​​usually rise over time, pushing up the payment along with it.

With the trial budgeted at $728.6 million over four years, the change would cost the budget in the short term, but ongoing property taxes could provide a more predictable revenue base compared to stamp duty, which depends on property transactions rather than ongoing ownership.

The bill would allow first-time home buyers to pay an annual property tax instead of stamp duty. The annual tax for the owner would be $400 plus 0.3 percent of the property value while it is their primary residence (stock image)

Labor has opposed the move, claiming it would be a “forever” tax on around 80 per cent of family homes and properties. The Greens backed a move away from stamp duty but said Mr Perrottet’s model was not ideal for buyers (stock image)

Labor will oppose the land tax trial, warning it will be a ‘forever’ tax on around 80 per cent of all family homes and properties.

Shadow Treasurer Daniel Mookhey said he was disappointed by the Prime Minister’s attempt to push the changes through Parliament before the end of the year.

‘The biggest change to tax law in NSW for 50 years should not be rushed through Parliament in 15 days.’

‘It is not a change that (Mr Perrottet) has a mandate for and he should not be trying to rush this through Parliament in October when there is an election in March.’

Mookhey said he was concerned by a warning from the Commonwealth Grants Commission that the changes could lead to NSW losing up to $1.2 billion in GST revenue.

The Greens indicated they were broadly in favor of a well-planned transition from stamp duty to land tax, but said Mr Perrottet’s model was far from ideal.

“This is not a reform you can rush through without sufficient thought and consultation,” Greens MP Abigail Boyd told AAP.

‘We will push for this bill to be referred for an inquiry to ensure we get it right.’

The prime minister said he was confident the government could get the bill through and was in talks with members of the crossbench.

“As a father, the biggest concern I have for my children is being able to buy a home in our great state,” Mr Perrottet said.

‘There isn’t a parent across NSW who isn’t concerned about it.’