NSW rape: Teen assaulted at a party in western Sydney in forceful victim statement

The victim of a teenage rape at a house party west of Sydney has called her attacker a monster who deserves to be behind bars.

The young woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, read an emotional victim statement during a criminal hearing in Parramatta Children’s Court on Wednesday in the presence of her rapist.

“I hate you for what you did to me. You don’t deserve to be happy after the cruelty you showed me,’ she said.

“I’ve struggled every day since then. So are my parents, my sister, my friends and loved ones, and you continue to live your life without consequences.’

A teenager was raped at a house party in Sydney’s Western Court on Wednesday, making a strong statement claiming her attacker was a monster who deserved to be behind bars (stock image)

The man, who also cannot be named, studied with the victim at Katoomba High School in the Blue Mountains. He was found guilty of six counts of unauthorized sexual intercourse and one count of suffocation.

The rape took place during a house party on a mattress in the living room of the building, the magistrate heard.

The victim said she hoped her attacker’s family could live with the “reality of the monster” that he was.

She told the court that the rape destroyed her life, leaving her “embarrassed and irreversibly damaged” while experiencing nightmares, psychological distress and low self-esteem.

‘I don’t know who I’ve become. I used to be so sure of what I was going to do with my life and now I’m so lost,” she said.

“Now I can only pray that this magistrate decides to put you behind bars where you deserve to be.”

The defendant’s attorney, Brian Walker, said a suspended warrant was appropriate for the assault.

“I think it falls to the low end of objective seriousness for these types of violations,” he said.

The victim and accused man both attended Katoomba High School (pictured) in the Blue Mountains

There was initial consent and the incident was opportunistic and took place in an open space around people, he told the court. The lawyer claimed that his client had not planned anything or lured the victim to a secluded place.

The young man was now a person of good character and had a low risk of recidivism because he had a good job and stable relationship, Mr Walker said.

However, the court heard that the man had consistently denied the rape charges and showed no remorse or regret for his actions.

The magistrate will pronounce her sentence on August 25.