NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet slammed for claim on Socceroos World Cup viewing site at Sydney

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet has been derided on social media for saying Sydney’s live World Cup sites were better than what Melbourne had to offer.

Tens of thousands of Socceroos fans from across the country rose in the early hours and converged on live sites in Australia’s capitals to watch Australia beat Argentina 2-1.

The Adelaide Oval, Sydney’s Darling Harbor and Brisbane’s King George Square were all packed to watch the Socceroos’ final match in the 2022 World Cup.

Melbourne’s Fed Square reached a full capacity of 15,000 an hour before kick-off, with fans lighting torches and singing into the wee hours.

Thousands unable to enter were moved to AAMI Park where they occupied the Main Stand – where an estimated 18,000 cheered on the Socceroos and many more poured into the area.

Earlier in the week, the NSW premier had boldly claimed that Sydney would have the best live viewing site of the World Cup ‘in the country’, despite not owning or hosting a venue for the tournament to date .

“We’re going to have a great live site, it’s going to be the best in the country. Soon we will have a great announcement. It’s going to be great,’ Perrottet said.

“I want everyone in the city and across the state to come out and enjoy the game.”

Football fans commented on the attendance of 20,000 people in Sydney on Sunday morning, but some complained about the size of the screens at venues.

Declan Bowring, a reporter for the ABC, was on a live site in Sydney and commented on Twitter: ‘Nothing but passion when we scored. That’s why we should have had this live site for the match in Tunisia. That’s why we should have had this live site before the match against Denmark, and for heaven’s sake can we find some bigger screens next time?’

A social media video clip has also ridiculed Perrottet, showing the passionate support of Melbourne’s football fans during the World Cup, combined with his bold statement that Sydney has the best location in the country.

Others on social media have mocked the NSW premier for ‘jumping on the bandwagon’ and coming too late with the idea of ​​live sites for the World Cup.

‘Oh well done finally joining the party Sydney! It’s taken them long enough,” said one Twitter user.

‘This didn’t have to be a dig at other Australian cities @Dom_Perrottet – it’s not a contest!’ said another.

“Three games late Dom,” a third commented.

Coach Graham Arnold believes Melbourne’s Fed Square was a symbol of the national football team’s success.

“I know I keep saying this, but I’ve always said it,” he told reporters.

Fans watch in Sydney’s Tumbalong Park on Sunday morning

“There is only one team that unites the nation and one sport – and that is football in Australia and the Socceroos.

‘I’m not being negative here. But the Rugby League World Cup had just begun. Was Federation Square like that? Were the pubs like this?

“And they don’t play AFL anywhere else in the world except Australia, so it just shows how big football can be.”

Craig Goodwin’s deflected goal late in the second half created wild scenes in all venues across the country, but sadly it wasn’t enough to stop the South American giants – who now face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.