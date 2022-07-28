NSW Premier Dom Perrottet channels John Howard with terrible cricket bowl in India

Dominic Perrottet has channeled his inner John Howard with a shocking cricket bowl in India.

The NSW Prime Minister was in Mumbai on Thursday with Commerce Secretary Stuart Ayres to open a trade office in the city as part of the couple’s journey through Asia.

Perrottet decided to hit the nets of the Mumbai Cricket Association during his visit, where he was filmed throwing a cricket ball.

The Prime Minister, who was at the indoor nets with wicket-holding great Adam Gilchrist

The Prime Minister, who was at the indoor nets with wicket-holding great Adam Gilchrist, was seen running towards the crease before throwing the ball clumsily to a batsman on the other side.

Mr Perrottet seems to be holding the ball a little too long as it hits the ground next to him and bounces high into the air.

He also attempted batting, where he was pictured hitting a cricket ball while Gilchrist and Indian fielders stood nearby.

Mr. Perrottet’s bowling was reminiscent of John Howard’s failed bowl in Pakistani in 2005.

During a visit to the earthquake-ravaged country, the former prime minister memorably threw the ball straight at his own feet for local children and the Australian military.

His first and third attempts barely bounced in front of him and his second attempt was well off the punches.

He was bowling for Pakistani religious minister Ejaz-ul-Haq during their visit to an Australian Army medical camp in Dhanni, about 35 km from Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani-administered Kashmir.



Perrottet and Stuart Ayres are currently on a 10-day Asia trip that includes visits to Japan and South Korea.

The duo opened a trading office in Mumbai, India on Thursday, aimed at tapping into India’s highly educated and fast-growing middle class, especially in the education and tourism sectors.

“India is an important trade and investment market for our state. Our two-way trade value reached $4.6 billion in 2020/21, making it one of our largest and most important growth markets,” said Perrottet.

‘The next decade is about economic transformation…(and) India’s significance to NSW cannot be underestimated.’

Mr Ayres praised future business opportunities trading with the world’s most populous democracy.

“I can’t think of a country anywhere in the world that is more important for the future of Australia and NSW for economic prosperity,” he told reporters from Mumbai.

“Mumbai in many ways in the Sydney of India.”

Indian-born Australians are the second largest migrant group in Australia, after those from the UK, and make up about three percent of the country’s population.

In NSW, the community has grown about 50 percent since the 2016 census.



Mr Barilaro will testify during an inquiry into the appointment in August

Perrottet heads to Bangalore, home to hundreds of technology-focused companies with a global presence, to sell the state’s start-up reputation.

He will visit the campus of Infosys, a leading global IT company specializing in software solutions for insurance, banking, telecommunications and manufacturing companies.

The Prime Minister will tour his Living Labs and demonstrate his latest experimental technology, including virtual reality linked robots to round out the final day of the journey.

The two-way trade value between India and NSW reached $4.6 billion last year, making it one of the state’s largest markets.

But the prime minister’s courtship was marred by the growing controversy surrounding former Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro’s appointment to an easy job as New York’s trade commissioner.

Documents released from an ongoing investigation into the nomination show that Jenny West, a former senior official, had been identified as the preferred candidate before the role was reassigned, and Mr. Barilaro was eventually appointed.

Both Mr Perrottet and Mr Ayres told Parliament in June that they had been informed that the initial recruitment process had not identified successful candidates and that appointments would be made by Amy Brown, the CEO of Investment NSW.

Mr Barilaro resigned at the end of June, less than two weeks after his appointment was announced, due to unwanted media attention.

At the beginning of August, he will be confronted with a higher house investigation.