NSW Police officer, 28, charged with having sex with girl, 15, and is stood down from job

A serving police officer has been charged after allegedly having sex with a teenager.

The 28-year-old man was arrested at a home in Sydney at 8pm on Saturday after a report was made to police on Friday 30 September.

The policeman was charged with two counts of sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old and misdemeanor while in public office.

The 28-year-old police officer was arrested around 8pm on Saturday after a report was made to police on Friday September 30 (stock image of a NSW Police officer)

It is understood the man is a probationary constable attached to a South West Metropolitan Region Command.

NSW Police said the officer had been stood down while his employment status is reviewed.

He was refused bail to appear in Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday 2 October.