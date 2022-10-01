WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


NSW Police officer, 28, charged with having sex with girl, 15, and is stood down from job

Australia
By Jacky

Serving policeman, 28, faces charges for allegedly having sex with 15-year-old girl as he faces court for the first time

  • Serving policeman, 28, charged with allegedly having sex with a teenager
  • Probationary Constable attached to South West Metropolitan Region Command
  • He was charged with two counts of sex with a child and a misdemeanor

By Olivia Day For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Up to date:

A serving police officer has been charged after allegedly having sex with a teenager.

The 28-year-old man was arrested at a home in Sydney at 8pm on Saturday after a report was made to police on Friday 30 September.

The policeman was charged with two counts of sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old and misdemeanor while in public office.

The 28-year-old police officer was arrested around 8pm on Saturday after a report was made to police on Friday September 30 (stock image of a NSW Police officer)

It is understood the man is a probationary constable attached to a South West Metropolitan Region Command.

NSW Police said the officer had been stood down while his employment status is reviewed.

He was refused bail to appear in Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday 2 October.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Raine Spencer must be remembered for…

Jacky

Helicopter crash lands in yard of…

Jacky

Optus under fire over hack as Attorney…

Jacky
1 of 5,315

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More