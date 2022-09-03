NSW Police off-duty constable found dead in Royal National Park, south of Sydney

<!–

The body of a young off-duty police officer has been found after he is believed to have died by suicide.

NSW Police launched a critical incident investigation after the 23-year-old’s body was found Saturday morning in Sydney’s Royal National Park.

Officers were called around 10:30 p.m. Friday about concerns about the well-being of the off-duty officer.

After an investigation, his body was found in the park, south of Sydney, just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

The body of a young police officer was found in the Royal National Park. Photo: David Finnegan

The 23-year-old was employed by the Bankstown local area command.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances.

Homicide detectives have launched a critical incident investigation and will prepare a report for the coroner.

The investigation will also be reviewed by the Professional Standards Command and independently audited by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission.

Support services have been offered to his family, colleagues and all NSW police personnel.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, please contact Lifeline at 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue at 1300 22 4636.