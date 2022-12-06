NSW Police must help, not hinder, hate crimes inquiry to rebuild trust

NSW Police have, over the past two decades, made great strides in redressing their historic failures to investigate LGBTIQ hate crimes.

In the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, and even into the 2000s, elements within the force refused to take these crimes seriously and made little or no effort to investigate crimes as serious as murder.

More recently, however, courageous and principled police officers have spoken out against bigotry in their ranks and have changed the system to protect victims of these crimes.

They have tried, in some cases, to give a proper second look at historic LGBTIQ killings that they failed to investigate in the first instance.

That record of redemption is what makes it surprising that NSW Police have been reluctant to cooperate with the ongoing Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ hate crimes.