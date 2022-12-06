NSW Police must help, not hinder, hate crimes inquiry to rebuild trust

NSW Police have, over the past two decades, made great strides in redressing their historic failures to investigate LGBTIQ hate crimes.
In the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, and even into the 2000s, elements within the force refused to take these crimes seriously and made little or no effort to investigate crimes as serious as murder.
More recently, however, courageous and principled police officers have spoken out against bigotry in their ranks and have changed the system to protect victims of these crimes.
They have tried, in some cases, to give a proper second look at historic LGBTIQ killings that they failed to investigate in the first instance.
That record of redemption is what makes it surprising that NSW Police have been reluctant to cooperate with the ongoing Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ hate crimes.
Charging
In a world first, the commission under the leadership of John Sackar has been established by the New South Wales government to investigate and re-investigate alleged gay hate killings between 1970 and 2010. He has identified 25 previously published cold cases and between 15 and 30 other cases that he believes should be reopened based on a thorough review of police files.
On Monday, however, the investigation was delayed by what Sackar described as an “offensive” attack by NSW police designed to “put pressure” on him. He demanded an apology.
New South Wales Police said in a letter on Friday that the investigation was diverting “considerable resources” and had “suspended” investigations into at least 12 other homicide cases.
On Monday, Mark Tedeschi, KC, a lawyer for the NSW Police, also said the commission would stray beyond its terms of reference when looking at the methodology of a number of previous police attempts to identify and investigate suspected crimes of hate towards homosexuals.