NSW Police launch appeal to find missing boy in Banora Point, near Tweed Heads

An urgent search is underway for an eight-year-old boy who has mysteriously disappeared in far north NSW.

Kaiser Pattemore was last seen on Franklin Street, Banora Point near Tweed Heads about 4pm Sunday and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police and family are very concerned for Kaiser’s safety due to his young age, as he has now been missing for 18 hours.

He is described as white, about 150 cm tall, small in build and has light brown hair and blue eyes.

Kaiser Pattemore (pictured) has been missing in the Tweed Heads region for 18 hours after going missing on Sunday afternoon

Police and family are deeply concerned for Kaiser’s safety due to his young age.

Kaiser wore black pants and a black hooded jacket, a fanny pack and white sneakers.

Anyone who has seen Kaiser or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers