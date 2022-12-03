NSW Police graduate is accused of having sex with a 15 year-old girl and paying for abortion

<!–

A graduate police officer allegedly had sex with a 15-year-old girl before giving her $800 to pay for an abortion, a court has heard.

NSW police officer Matthew Townsend, 28, has been accused of smearing her with alcohol and vaping before getting her pregnant.

Townsend was arrested in October and faced the NSW High Court on Friday.

Prosecutors will allege he contacted the teen via social media in August and sent her a message suggesting they “hook up.”

They will claim that Townsend gave her alcohol and vaping before having sex with her twice in August and September. Daily telegram reported.

Prosecutors will allege that he then sent her $800 for an abortion after finding out she had become pregnant.

Messages exchanged between the pair were presented to the court which revealed that Townsend had allegedly written, “I’ll end up in jail if anyone finds out.”

The teen is said to have replied, “Next time just back off or wear a condom.”

Townsend reportedly replied, “I understand, but if you keep it (the baby) no one can know I’m the father, please promise me.”

The police officer was charged with one count of misconduct in public office and two counts of sexual intercourse with a child between the ages of 14 and 16.

His attorney Greg Stanton said his client sought bail and acted at a time when he was dealing with a lot of stress in his life.

He said Townsend had been unable to leave his cell while on remand because it was not safe for a police officer to mingle with the general population in the prison.

Mr Stanton told the judge that his client would live with his parents if released.

Justice Robert Hulme denied bail and the case was adjourned to Campbelltown local court the next year.