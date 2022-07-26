NSW police footage emerges of convicted man describing moment he dropped a baby on its head

Smith, 31, dropped six-month-old boy who landed on his head and later died

A man who killed his girlfriend’s six-month-old baby by dropping it on his head described to police in a chilling interview how the baby “flipped” from his arms.

Jie William Smith was found not guilty of murder but found guilty of manslaughter by the NSW Supreme Court.

The 31-year-old was babysitting the boy at his then-partner’s home in New Lambton, Newcastle, on 9 February 2019.

A video has now been released by Smith’s court revealing to detectives how he dropped the child.

The convicted man imitates the baby in his right arm and tells the detectives how the child ‘pops’ out of his grasp before trying to ‘catch’ him.

“The next moment he turns and comes out like I was trying to grab his legs but I couldn’t and he landed on his head, man,” Smith is heard to say in the vision.

He gestures to the top of his head as he describes the moment the child lands on the ground before “picking up” the boy.

Smith alleged in court that his ex-girlfriend beat her son and violently shook him.

She would then have left the property and left the boy in Smith’s care.

He told the court that he was taking care of the ailing child and tried to give him a bottle before dropping it.

The defense case was that the baby may have suffered a seizure in Smith’s back and arms after the mother’s alleged assault, with those injuries subsequently aggravated by the fall.

Smith claims he lied to police about the injuries the child sustained before dropping him because he felt sorry for the mother.

He raised the alarm early on 9 February 2019 about the child at the neighbors.

After an ambulance arrived, the baby was taken to hospital with large bruises and went into cardiac arrest early that morning.

Smith pleaded guilty to manslaughter and accepted that he should have sought medical attention earlier, but the Crown rejected this.

The mother denied Smith’s story as evidence, saying her baby was perfectly happy and healthy when she left after the couple drove through town to buy ice cream.

Defense attorney Paul Rosser QC accused her of lying and pointed to multiple texts in which she spoke of her frustration at the child’s crying.

‘I can’t even rest, (the baby) just cries and I’m very, very sick. I’ll lose it quickly,” someone read.

He claimed there was evidence that the mother felt no attachment and interest in the baby and showed escalating tensions as a result of his behavior during the last week of his short life.

Medical scans later revealed that the baby had fractures to his skull, severe brain swelling, bleeding to the head and eyes, spinal cord trauma and extensive bruising to his legs, arms, head and neck, the court heard.

Mr. Smith will appear in court again on November 11 for sentencing.