NSW Police chief Bob Fitzgerald allegedly bashed with bike seat pole at Rooty Hill train station

An off-duty senior officer allegedly beaten with a bicycle pole by three boys at a train station has been identified as a respected police chief.

NSW Police Chief Bob Fitzgerald approached the three boys, who allegedly behaved in an offensive manner and assaulted passengers and railway staff, at Rooty Hill train station in western Sydney at about 4:25 am on Monday.

After identifying himself as a police officer, Chief Inspector Fitzgerald, 60, who was on his way to work at the Blacktown Police Station, told the three boys to curb their behavior. 9News reported.

NSW Police Chief Inspector Bob Fitzgerald (pictured) is the senior officer reportedly assaulted on Monday

The alleged incident took place at Rooty Hill train station in the early hours of Monday morning

Chief Inspector Fitzgerald was aided by a member of the public when he arrested one of the boys.

However, the boy is said to have resisted before verbally assaulting and assaulting the officer, who was repeatedly hit in the head with a bicycle seat post, leaving him bleeding and injured.

More police arrived and arrested the boys aged 14, 13 and 12.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated Chief Inspector Fitzgerald at the scene before he was taken to Blacktown Hospital with head injuries.

He was treated and later released.

Chief Inspector Fitzgerald has been in service for nearly 40 years and is a respected member of the community. He offers his time to volunteer and donates blood regularly.

The member of the public who helped Chief Inspector Fitzgerald was also allegedly assaulted, but did not require medical treatment.

The boys were taken to the Mt Druitt Police Station, where they were charged with affray, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

All three were denied bail to appear before a children’s court tomorrow on Tuesday.

Police are calling on anyone who witnessed the incident or captured CCTV footage to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.