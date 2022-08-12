NSW Parliament rocked by FIVE claims of rape or attempted rape

Five people have claimed to have been victims of rape or attempted rape while serving in the NSW Parliament in the past five years.

The shocking claims of three men and two women were revealed with the publication of a workplace behavior assessment on Friday.

The alleged victims, who have not been named, have submitted their allegations in an anonymous survey for an assessment conducted by Sex Discrimination Commissioner Elizabeth Broderick.

It is not clear how many of the five claims involved rape or attempted rape. The suspected perpetrators have not been named.

The alleged victims were all under the age of 55 and most were between the ages of 25 and 34.

More than a third of the sexual assault allegations that workers said they had heard of happened in the NSW parliament building, while others occurred after a drink at work.

The independent review was commissioned last year after multiple complaints were made about mistreatment of staff.

I have read the report. It is sobering, confrontational and unacceptable Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet

In addition to the rape claims, it also contained allegations of bullying and intimidation.

The review says the offices of some MPs were “known hotspots” for bullying.

An unnamed MP was accused of ‘bringing adult men to tears’.

One employee told the review: “Employees are bullied, traumatized and no legitimate action can be taken.”

Speaking to reporters Friday morning, Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet pledged to exterminate MPs who behave inappropriately and make parliament safe.

‘I have read the report. It’s sobering, confrontational and unacceptable,” he said.

“Every workplace in our state should be free from harassment, sexual harassment and assault, but this is not the case in the New South Wales Parliament.

‘MPs are leaders and role models in our society. They have to lead the way.

“Obviously we have a culture in the New South Wales parliament that over time has in many cases become toxic and wrong.

“If parliamentarians can’t lead the way and provide an environment where the workplace is safe, what hope do other workplaces in our great state have?”

Ms Broderick’s staff interviewed several alleged victims in the course of the investigation.

In her report she shows that many did not feel supported.

In addition to the rape claims, the report contained allegations of bullying and harassment. Pictured: NSW Parliament

“Of those who said in interviews that they reported the incidents, none received any meaningful support or confirmation of their experiences,” Ms Broderick wrote.

“All of those who shared stories of sexual assault with the Review Team through an interview were women who had been sexually abused by men.

“This may indicate that there are additional barriers for men, especially gay and bisexual men, and for trans and gender diverse people, to share their experiences.”

Mr Perrottet said the report marked just the start of cultural reform in the NSW Parliament and pledged to follow up on its recommendations.

These included strengthening internal policies and codes of conduct, reducing alcohol consumption, promoting support services and monitoring ‘known hotspots’ for bullying.

“This has to stop, it ends today,” Perrottet said.

Only one in four people working in the building participated in the report, including MPs, cleaning staff, security and catering staff.

Health Minister Bronnie Taylor told people responsible for some of the behavior to leave the NSW Parliament.

“You know who you are, and my very strong advice to you is that you don’t belong in the NSW Parliament,” she said.