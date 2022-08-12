NSW Parliament, Elizabeth Broderick report: Politicians accused of making foul comments

A report on the work culture in the NSW Parliament has cataloged a series of shocking incidents in the power halls – from a MP telling a staff member her breasts ‘looked good’ to allegations of rape.

The review, by Sex Discrimination Commissioner Elizabeth Broderick, revealed that five people have claimed they had been raped or attempted rape while working in the building in the past five years.

The shocking allegations — by three unnamed men and two women — emerged in an anonymous survey of employees.

Many details how they were subjected to harassment or intimidation by senior colleagues and elected politicians.

A report on workplace culture in the NSW Parliament (pictured) was handed over today

One woman said of her time working for an MP: ‘Some days you’d walk in’ [the office] and they would make a comment that was inappropriate [such as] “Gosh your tits look good”…’

Another person said: ‘When I first started [a Departmental staff member] said “oh look, we’ve got a pretty new face,” I didn’t know how to discourage those kinds of comments.’

One employee said they were touched by a colleague and said, ‘I had a colleague in the department who was quite handy, patted me on the butt’.

Others said it was “normalized” for MPs or senior staff to have sex with juniors.

“It felt like the 1970s, old rich white men employing these beautiful young women in their twenties,” said one employee.

Five people have claimed to have been victims of rape or attempted rape while serving in the NSW Parliament in the past five years. Pictured: Prime Minister Perrottet

More than a third of the sexual assault allegations that workers said they had heard of took place in the NSW parliament building, while others occurred after a drink at work.

It is not clear how many of the five claims involved rape or attempted rape. The suspected perpetrators have not been named.

The alleged victims were all under the age of 55 and most were between the ages of 25 and 34.

The independent review was commissioned last year after multiple complaints were made about mistreatment of staff.

I have read the report. It is sobering, confrontational and unacceptable Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet

In addition to the rape claims, it also contained allegations of bullying and intimidation.

The review says the offices of some MPs were “known hotspots” for bullying.

An unnamed MP was accused of ‘bringing adult men to tears’.

One employee told the review: “Employees are bullied, traumatized and no legitimate action can be taken.”

Speaking to reporters Friday morning, Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet pledged to exterminate MPs who behave inappropriately and make parliament safe.

‘I have read the report. It’s sobering, confrontational and unacceptable,” he said.

“Every workplace in our state should be free from harassment, sexual harassment and assault, but this is not the case in the New South Wales Parliament.

‘Gosh, your tits look good’: Read quotes in parliamentarians’ report When I first started [a Departmental staff member] said ‘oh look we have a pretty new face’ I didn’t know how to discourage those kinds of comments. Some days you would walk in [the office] and they would make a comment that was inappropriate [such as] Geez, your tits look good… Some [MPs] hire only women who are good looking and under a certain age, and there is definitely an air of sexuality in those offices I know of offices where it is generally known that the staff members slept with other staff members or DLOs and sometimes with the minister. The number of MPs I saw attempting to make sexual advances on young men and women at social parties was almost constant. I had a colleague in the department who was quite handy gave me a pat. It started as flirting. She can’t stop it because it would cost her her job It is quite normal, the MP and the chief of staff sleep with subordinate staff. The power dynamics were so unbalanced It felt like the seventies, old rich white men employing these beautiful young women in their twenties Sometimes after a member of the community left the office, [the MP] would say ‘I think she came in’ because she wants to sleep with me’. Sitting weeks are the worst, ministerial staff and MPs come in, there is staring and peeping Read the full report here



‘MPs are leaders and role models in our society. They have to lead the way.

“Obviously we have a culture in the New South Wales parliament that over time has in many cases become toxic and wrong.

“If parliamentarians can’t lead the way and provide an environment where the workplace is safe, what hope do other workplaces in our great state have?”

Ms Broderick’s staff interviewed several alleged victims in the course of the investigation. In her report she shows that many did not feel supported.

“Of those who said in interviews that they reported the incidents, none received any meaningful support or confirmation of their experiences,” Ms Broderick wrote.

“All of those who shared stories of sexual assault with the Review Team through an interview were women who had been sexually abused by men.

“This may indicate that there are additional barriers for men, especially gay and bisexual men, and for trans and gender diverse people, to share their experiences.”

Mr Perrottet said the report marked just the start of cultural reform in the NSW Parliament and pledged to follow up on its recommendations.

These included strengthening internal policies and codes of conduct, reducing alcohol consumption, promoting support services and monitoring ‘known hotspots’ for bullying.

“This has to stop, it ends today,” Perrottet said.

Only one in four people working in the building participated in the report, including MPs, cleaning staff, security and catering staff.

Health Minister Bronnie Taylor told people responsible for some of the behavior to leave the NSW Parliament.

“You know who you are, and my very strong advice to you is that you don’t belong in the NSW Parliament,” she said.