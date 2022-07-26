NSW MP Prue Car reveals kidney cancer symptoms she missed
A young Labor MP who has been diagnosed with deadly kidney cancer has revealed how she initially dismissed her headaches and fatigue as ‘being a working mother’.
NSW deputy Labor leader Prue Car, 39, is taking an extended period of leave to fight the large tumor on her kidney.
When she spoke to Ben Fordham of 3AW about the “minor” symptoms that prompted her to get herself examined, she told anyone concerned about their health to seek immediate help.
Ms. Car said her symptoms of fatigue and headaches didn’t ring any alarm bells, as she initially attributed them to “being a mother and working full-time.”
“That’s the message: go to the doctor if you don’t feel 100 percent well,” said the mother of one Tuesday.
“In my case it sounds like they’ve found it early enough to deal with it and hopefully they can operate – and then I can cause trouble for the Liberals in NSW again.”
She also revealed that a member of her electorate called from Londonderry, northwest of Sydney’s CBD, to generously offer their own kidney after the bombshell news.
NSW Labor’s deputy leader Prue Car (pictured in March this year) has revealed that one of her constituents offered her their kidney after announcing her diagnosis on Monday
“One of my constituents called the office yesterday and offered to donate their kidney, so that was a bit of a surprise,” she explains.
Speaking of the moment she was told she had cancer, Ms. Car shared how horrifying it was to hear that ill-fated work.
“It’s more of a shock to hear that word and think about what’s going to happen, your family, making sure you take care of everyone,” she said.
“Hopefully I’ll be back on board, ready for the state elections next year.”
Ms. Car (pictured in 2019 in Marrickville) said she was in shock when she heard ‘that word’ cancer
Ms Car took to social media on Monday to say she will be taking extended leave as she prepares to battle the major cancer tumor doctors found on her kidney.
She tweeted: ‘Friends, I have some hard news to share. After some recent examinations, it turned out that I had a large tumor on my kidney.’
“It wouldn’t come as a surprise to me to tell you that this was quite a shock,” she said. “I look forward to being back on the road fighting for our community soon.”
“I am strengthened by such loving support from my wonderful family, friends, colleagues and my beloved local community – thank you for your support,” she added.
Ms. Car took to social media on Monday to tell the world about her shock diagnosis (pictured)
Ms Car (pictured, mid-2021) was elected to parliament in 2015 and was announced as deputy leader of the NSW Labor Party in June 2021 after Chris Minns took over from Michael Daley
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, fellow Labor MPs and councilors expressed their support and good wishes to Ms Car.
Mr Albanian tweeted, ‘I wish you all the best Prue.’
Send love @pruecar – we’re all here for you if you need anything. You are strong and you have this,” said City of Sydney Labor Councilor Linda Scott.
Port Stephens Labor MP Kate Washington said, ‘I am sending you strength and love Prue.’
“All my love and strength to you Prue. You must now take care of yourself so that you can continue your excellent care and service to your community as soon as possible,” added Maitland Labor MP Jenny Aitchison.
“Your team is fantastic and we are all behind you.”
Ms Car was elected to parliament in 2015 and was announced as deputy leader of the NSW Labor Party in June 2021 after Chris Minns took over from Michael Daley.
She was previously a Penrith councillor.
The 39-year-old mother-of-one (pictured) said in a statement on social media that she was taking time off for treatment
WHAT IS KIDNEY CANCER AND HOW CAN I FIND THE SIGNS?
Kidney cancer starts in the cells of the kidney
The most common type of kidney cancer is renal cell carcinoma (RCC), accounting for about 90 percent of all cases
Usually only one kidney is affected, but in rare cases the cancer can develop in both kidneys
Kidney cancer is more common in men – the risk of being diagnosed at age 85 is 1 in 47 for men compared to 1 in 100 for women.
The five-year survival rate for kidney cancer is 79 percent
In the early stages, kidney cancer often causes no symptoms
But they can include blood in the urine or frequent urination or at night, pain or a dull ache in the side or lower back – not from an injury, a lump in the abdomen, constant fatigue, rapid, unexplained weight loss, and a fever that does not is caused by a cold or flu
These symptoms can occur with other diseases, so they don’t necessarily mean you have kidney cancer. If you are concerned, please contact your doctor
The causes of kidney cancer are not known, but factors that put some people at higher risk include:
Smoking – smokers are almost twice as likely to develop kidney cancer as non-smokers
Workplace exposure to chemicals such as arsenic, some metal degreasers, or cadmium used in mining, welding, agriculture, and painting
A family history of kidney cancer
Being overweight or obese
High bloodpressure
Having advanced kidney disease
Being a man – men are more likely to develop it
Source: Cancer Council