NSW mobile speed camera warning signs return January 1 in state government backflip

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Speed ​​camera warning signs will return to NSW roads after a shock government return.

Warning signs will be reinstated before and after mobile speed cameras on the state’s roads from January 1, 2023.

It will take months for the change to take effect, allowing society to have ‘time to adjust’.

It comes two years after the state government sparked massive public backlash with theirs controversial decision to remove the signs.

In the first year after scrapping the warning signs, revenue from mobile speed camera fines increased tenfold to more than $40 million.

That prompted the government to mount warning signs on top of the speed camera vehicles themselves.

Revenue from mobile speed camera fines increased tenfold in NSW after warning signs were removed in 2020 (pictured a mobile speed camera in Sydney)

From next year, drivers will also receive advance warning that they are approaching a mobile speed camera.

Roof-mounted warning signs are also here to stay, giving drivers additional warning to ensure they stick to the speed limit.

“We have listened and the Cabinet has today decided … from January 1 you will see all mobile speed camera vehicles have these signs before and after the cars on every road,” Roads Minister Natalie Ward said.

‘These additional warning signs will help educate drivers in real time and give them advanced warning to slow down at these high risk points on our road network.’

NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns welcomed the move but branded the government’s backlash a pre-election stunt to appease voters ahead of the March 2023 election.

NSW Roads Minister Natalie Ward (pictured) announced the government’s setback on Monday

‘They’ve gone from collecting about $4 million a year on the low end [speeding] fines, to [more than] $45 million in just one financial year, straight out of the pockets of NSW families, Mr Minns said.

‘We believe the signs should be out there so drivers change their behavior in real time and don’t commit the offenses in the first place.’

Teenage road crusader Beau Jackson has made a name for himself in recent months by parking near mobile cameras on the NSW Central Coast with a temporary sign warning unsuspecting motorists of potential speed traps.

The teenager spends most days before and after work parked in places where he feels cameras are ‘unfairly’ trying to catch people to raise revenue – such as at the bottom of hills or in places where the speed limit suddenly drops.

He has vowed to continue his vigilante efforts until the warning signs return.

‘There will still be millions in fines until January 1st! I won’t stop until then!’ Beau wrote Monday night.’